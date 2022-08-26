HIGH POINT – The Furniture City Classic – one of the city’s top sporting events hosted by Piedmont Triad FC – returns to action this weekend.
The annual soccer tournament, which is in its 36th year, kicks off this morning and concludes Sunday afternoon at the High Point Athletic Complex, Phillips Park and Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.
“It’s exciting, it’s awesome,” said David Upchurch, PTFC’s director of coaching. “To be able to do this at home and not have to travel somewhere, it’s exciting.
“There’s some credibility and some excitement generated when we’re hosting teams from Charlotte, from the coast, from the mountains. That’s a really good feeling to start the season off hosting an important event.”
Twenty clubs – all from North Carolina – totalling 74 teams will participate. Fourteen age-group division champions will be crowned at the conclusion of the tournament, which helps start the fall club season.
After the event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, it returned last year at about half-size as a precaution and this year expands back out, closer to the hundred-plus teams that typically participate.
“We’re trending in the right direction,” Upchurch said. “Last year we ran just two venues and this year we’re back to three.
“It does feel good. We’re working with all our partners across North Carolina and reciprocal agreements and all the club directors. And they’re kind of going through the same things as well. It’s always a challenge, but it’s very fulfilling.”
Teams are guaranteed three pool-play matches – two today and one Sunday morning. Teams will then advance to championship play Sunday afternoon.
The U10-12 teams will play at the High Point Athletic Complex (near the Miracle Field). The U13-14 teams will be at Phillips Park, and the U15-19 teams will play at Ivey Redmon.
“Having the volunteers and knowing they’ll step up and help and lean on them at the different facilities is always great,” said Teddy Holcomb, the FCC tournament director. “Because we can’t be everywhere at one time. They really step up and help take that burden off our shoulders.”
The event, with the help of the High Point and Kernersville parks and recreation departments, is usually one of the bigger events in the city and is typically held in high regard by teams that participate, Upchurch said.
“It’s a draw,” he said. “When you go down to these other facilities and bump into these other directors and coaches and they say, ‘We really enjoyed that experience playing at your tournament. The fields were beautiful, the pitches were great, and the hospitality was great.’ That’s rewarding to hear that.”
Schedules and results – as well as information on joining PTFC and its High Point recreational club, the PSA Stars – can be found at piedmonttriadfc.org.
