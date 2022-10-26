CHARLOTTE – High Point University guard Skyler Curran finally made it to Big South basketball media day.

Curran was selected as Preseason Player of the Year the past two seasons but couldn’t attend because COVID-19 brought alteration of the event’s format. She was in attendance Wednesday in a meeting room next to Bojangles Coliseum, the venue for the conference tournament, joining Bryant Randleman of the men’s team as the Panthers’ student-athlete representatives.

Trending Videos