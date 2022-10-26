CHARLOTTE – High Point University guard Skyler Curran finally made it to Big South basketball media day.
Curran was selected as Preseason Player of the Year the past two seasons but couldn’t attend because COVID-19 brought alteration of the event’s format. She was in attendance Wednesday in a meeting room next to Bojangles Coliseum, the venue for the conference tournament, joining Bryant Randleman of the men’s team as the Panthers’ student-athlete representatives.
“It’s been cool,” Curran said. “It’s been fun to see everybody and chat with the players and coaches. It gets us excited for the season and gets us ready to go.”
A third straight Preseason Player of the Year wasn’t in the cards. Alasia Smith of Gardner-Webb took that honor. Curran, who is a graduate student, was fine with that since she suffered an ACL knee injury in the first game of the season and missed the remainder of the games.
She was named to the preseason all-conference first team as was Jenson Edwards of the Panthers. Jordan Edwards of HPU was chosen to the second team, which also had former High Point resident Lauren Bevis of Gardner-Webb as a member.
Curran, the conference Player of the Year for 2020-21 who has averaged 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for her career, feels that she is operating at 100 percent in the Panthers’ exhibition against UNC Wilmington on Saturday.
“It was a little nerve-wracking,” Curran said. “I hadn’t played a game in over a year so there was a little bit of nerves playing another team. I’ve been playing well in practice but I know what our team is going to do. It felt good to get a game against another team under my belt before the season.”
Curran had surgery on Dec. 1 of last year, was cleared to play six months later and estimated she got her strength back two months after that. She didn’t have any doubt that she would return but encountered a three-week setback when she encountered pain after three months and required a steroid shot.
Curran was never worried that her career at High Point was over.
“I knew I wasn’t going to play last year,” Curran said. “I knew I was going to graduate and that I could come back and get my master’s so I could use that to my advantage.”
PRESEASON VOTING: HPU and Gardner-Webb, two teams that return most of their rosters from last season, were chosen as women’s co-favorites in a poll of the league’s coaches.
“You still have to go out and win games,” HPU coach Chelsea Banbury said. “We and Gardner-Webb return the majority of our players, and a lot of the other teams had a lot of turnover. We were both competitive in the standings last year, so I guess it makes sense.”
HPU received five first-place votes and the Runnin’ Bulldogs got four as both finished with 92 points. Gardner-Webb defeated HPU in the conference tournament quarterfinals last year.
This is the first time that the Runnin’ Bulldogs have been picked to finish first.
Smith was also the first preseason Player of the Year selection in women’s basketball for the school.
Campbell, which lost to Longwood in last year’s championship tournament game, received one first-place vote and finished third with 86 points. Radford was fourth and UNC Asheville fifth.
Defending champ Longwood, which lost its four top scorers and head coach, placed sixth. Presbyterian was seventh, followed by USC Upstate, Winthrop and Charleston Southern.
On the men’s side, Longwood, which returns most of its key players, was chosen to repeat as league champion while 6-10 center Drew Pember of UNC Asheville was chosen as the preseason Player of the Year.
The Lancers received 16 of 20 first-place votes and finished with 195 points. Winthrop, which lost to Longwood in last season’s championship game, received one first-place vote and finished second while UNC Asheville, returning four of its five leading scorers, got two first-place votes and finished third.
Gardner-Webb was fourth and HPU fifth. Campbell, which received one first-place vote, tied Radford for sixth. USC Upstate was eighth, Presbyterian ninth and Charleston Southern tenth,
Zack Austin of High Point was selected to the preseason all-conference first team.
Pember averaged 15.7 points and 6.6 rebounds last season. He also blocked 93 shots.
