Rockers logo.jpg

HIGH POINT — The Rockers couldn’t produce a clutch hit down one with runners in scoring position in the late innings and lost to Frederick 5-4 in the finale of a three-game series at Truist Point on Thursday.

“We had plenty of hits, nine hits,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “We just didn’t get it done and that’s going to happen. We won the series so we’ll turn the page and get back after it tomorrow.