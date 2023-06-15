HIGH POINT — The Rockers couldn’t produce a clutch hit down one with runners in scoring position in the late innings and lost to Frederick 5-4 in the finale of a three-game series at Truist Point on Thursday.
“We had plenty of hits, nine hits,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “We just didn’t get it done and that’s going to happen. We won the series so we’ll turn the page and get back after it tomorrow.
High Point, which won the first game of the series on Tuesday, left Shed Long Jr. on third in the seventh and couldn’t capitalize on Ben Aklinski reaching second and Ryan Grotjohn first with no outs in the eighth. They were sent down in order by Frederick reliever Donald Goodson in the ninth.
“I don’t know if it’s discipline,” Keefe said. “If you have runners in scoring position, you have to be in the right mindset and we weren’t tonight. We swung at pitches that we shouldn’t have, guys that usually don’t. Those are the guys I’m going to go to. They know what they did wrong. They know what they’re doing. Nobody is going to get on anybody. They are going to go to George (hitting coach George Greer). They’re going to fix it.
“They’re going to work on it tomorrow and be ready to go tomorrow night.”
The Rockers dropped to 29-14 and fell to second in the Atlantic League South Division, a half-game behind Gastonia, which defeated Southern Maryland 11-6 on Thursday. The Rockers, who made several sterling defensive plays, start a three-game series against Southern Maryland at Truist Point today.
High Point took an early 2-0 lead by scoring a run in each of the first two innings. Long, who had three hits for the second straight night, led off with a single up the middle and Michael Russell was hit by a pitch. Both advanced on Zander Wiel’s groundout and Long scored when Ben Aklinski lofted a sacrifice fly to center.
In the second, Michael Martinez drilled a leadoff single, stole second, went to third on a groundout and scored on a passed ball.
Frederick, which mustered just four hits, scored all five runs against Rockers starter Mickey Jannis, who lost for the first time this year after six wins.
In the third, Moises Sierra walked and Steven Brault followed with a single that Martinez didn’t field cleanly, allowing Sierra to go to third and Brault to second. Sierra scored on a groundout and Starlin Castro laced a single that allowed Brault to cross the plate.
Frederick added its other three runs in the fourth. Jimmy Parades, who walked, scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly and Brault smashed a homer with Cam Cottam aboard.
Grotjohn hit a homer in the bottom of the fourth that was sixth of the year and second in as many nights. In the sixth, Grotjohn singled and stole second. Martinez lifted a single to right and Grotjohn was ready to stop at third but he scored when Sierra uncorked a throw back into the infield that sailed into the Frederick dugout.
Frederick starter and former Rocker Max Povse went six innings and picked up the win as he allowed four runs on seven hits.
