HPTSPTS-08-10-23 WILSON

Philadelphia Phillies’ Weston Wilson reacts after hitting a home run against Washington Nationals pitcher MacKenzie Gore on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

 Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — A High Point native and former Wesleyan Christian star homered in his first major league plate appearance Wednesday.

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Weston Wilson batted seventh in Wednesday’s game against the Washington Nationals and hit the third pitch he saw from MacKenzie Gore into the seats in left-center. His solo homer gave the Phillies a 4-0 lead in the second inning.