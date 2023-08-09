PHILADELPHIA — A High Point native and former Wesleyan Christian star homered in his first major league plate appearance Wednesday.
Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Weston Wilson batted seventh in Wednesday’s game against the Washington Nationals and hit the third pitch he saw from MacKenzie Gore into the seats in left-center. His solo homer gave the Phillies a 4-0 lead in the second inning.
The Phillies went on to win 7-0 as starter Michael Lorenzen finished with a no-hitter while fanning five and walking four.
Wilson was called up by the Phillies after outfielder Brandon Marsh suffered a knee injury during Saturday’s game against Kansas City.
In one season in the Phillies organization, Wilson, 28, has batted .260 with 94 hits, 25 home runs and 69 RBIs, plus 23 stolen bases, in 100 games with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He signed with Philadelphia as a free agent in the offseason.
He spent six seasons previously in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, spending the last two seasons with Triple-A Nashville. In total, he’s played 706 games with 642 hits, 97 home runs and 372 RBIs in the minor leagues.
Wilson, who was drafted out of Clemson in the 2016 draft, was the second former Wesleyan standout to make his MLB debut this season — joining Patrick Bailey of the San Francisco Giants.
Marlon Anderson was the last Phillies player to homer in his first MLB at-bat, on Sept. 8, 1998.
