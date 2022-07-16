CHARLOTTE
Brandt Bronico seemed right at home on the turf at Bank of America Stadium.
A half-dozen years into his professional career, he is back in the state where he grew up, back in the city where he played in college, and he is contributing well with Charlotte FC in its first season in Major League Soccer.
“It’s so amazing,” said Bronico, who’s from High Point and starred at Wesleyan Christian. “It’s everything I hoped for, everything I dreamed of. And it’s even better when you win. Words can’t do it justice,” he said with a smile.
“Being back here, my friends and family can watch every single game. I have a great support system. I really want to be an inspiration to hometown kids who have dreams to play at the next level.
“I just want to be that example of: If you work hard and believe, then you can do it.”
A decade ago, Bronico was a standout at Wesleyan, setting his sights on one day playing professionally. Capping a run of three state finals appearances, the Trojans finished with a 25-0 record in 2012 and won their second straight NCISAA 3A state championship victory over rival Greensboro Day.
An outstanding youth career, in which he also helped key his NC Fusion club team to a series of top-10 finishes nationally, propelled him to a stellar college career at Charlotte that included two regular-season Conference USA titles, a conference tournament title and four NCAA Tournament appearances.
He thought he’d have a chance to play professionally, but he wasn’t sure where he’d land. The Chicago Fire selected him in the third round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft as the 47th overall pick. He spent four seasons in Chicago, totaling two goals and eight assists in 66 matches.
“I remember it was the supplemental draft, when they do the third and fourth rounds,” he recalled. “I was like, ‘I’m not going to watch it today. I’m just going to go and train, and if I get picked up then I get picked up.’ I had literally just parked on campus and my phone started blowing up.
“People just saying, ‘Congrats,’ and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ The GM from Chicago called and was like, ‘We drafted you and this is what’s going on.’ I was just in my car crying, like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is real. This is happening.’ I knew there was a lot of work ahead, but it was definitely a special moment.”
Following his stint in Chicago, Bronico was traded to Charlotte in 2020, becoming one of the team’s first signees. He spent the 2021 season on loan with Charlotte Independence of the USL Championship league before joining Charlotte FC for its inaugural season this year.
“Everything kind of worked out perfectly,” he said. “When I found out Charlotte was getting a team, I called my agent the same day. I said, ‘We need to be there when the team comes to fruition.’ My agent was able to make it happen. There was interest from both sides, and I’m super grateful to be here.”
In 20 matches so far this season, Bronico has started in 19, tallying two assists. Against Nashville SC on July 9, he had a handful of offensive chances while providing solid defense as Charlotte won 4-1 behind a second-half onslaught and improved to 8-10-2 with 26 points.
“I think I’m doing really well,” said Bronico, a defensive midfielder who described his role as the link between the defense and the attacking players. “I’m playing my role for the team. I come in and try to get better every single day. That’s my goal. For myself, the team, the club — I try to do everything I can.”
The feeling of being on the field when his home team scores a goal and the crowd erupts is hard to describe, he said.
“I get goosebumps every time,” Bronico said. “It’s amazing, it’s incredible. Especially to be back here with my hometown MLS club. Words can’t do it justice.”
Charlotte — which set the MLS attendance record in its home opener with 74,479 and is second in the league with an average over 36,000 — currently holds the Eastern Conference’s final playoff spot past the midway point in its 34-match schedule. It travels to Miami tonight at 8.
As much as he has already achieved in his career, Bronico, 27, still has higher goals — both on the field and off.
“Ultimately I want to represent the national team,” said Bronico, who would join the likes of former area standouts Eddie Pope and Clyde Simms in doing so. “That’s my biggest goal — to play for my country. And that’s what I’m working for, that’s what I’m striving for. But also I want to win an MLS Cup with Charlotte.
“I want to make an impact on my community here and do a lot of good for a city that’s done so much for me and my career. And obviously I want to continue learning and growing as a player and being more impactful on the field and really cementing myself in this community.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
