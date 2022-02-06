HIGH POINT – Germaine Pratt has always had a drive to be successful.
It wasn’t long ago that he showed that determination at High Point Central. And now it has led him to become starting linebacker for the Cincinnati Bengals, who will face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.
“It’s such good stuff,” Central athletic director Mike Cook said. “Coming from where he was to where he went to where he is now, it’s a meteoric rise. We always knew he was good, and he’s always been special. But, my gosh, he is a huge part of that. He has been so fun to watch and so fun to follow.”
Pratt, who also played basketball and ran track at Central, graduated early following the 2013 season, in which the Bison went 9-4, tied for the conference championship and reached the second round of the 4A state playoffs.
He played through the 2018 season at N.C. State, where he initially played safety but switched to linebacker late in his career. He was drafted in the third round by the Bengals and is in his third season in Cincinnati.
“A lot of kids are driven to have a purpose, and he was just driven,” said Wayne Jones, who was at Central for 30 years and coached football and track. “He had a purpose. He said he wanted to be a better student, and he started doing some of the little things we started asking him to do.
“He started working hard in the weight room, started running track. He didn’t want to run at first, but I kind of made him do it,” he said with a laugh. “It was one of those things — it wasn’t just me. He had a group around him. Everyone just continued to look out for him and provided him with what he needed.”
Pratt came over to Central from Ferndale with a talented group that included Juwan Foggie and a year later Tim Ward — both of whom have also played professionally. What made him stand out, Jones said, was how hard he studied and prepared.
It was the kind of preparation that helped Pratt be in position this season to make the game-clinching interception in the final seconds against the Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC wild-card round — which was the Bengals’ first playoff win in 31 years.
“I texted him after and said, ‘You just do what you normally do all the time — make plays,’ ” Jones said. “And that’s what he does. He’s been doing that if you go back and look. He has a way of being in the place where he needs to be. But I guarantee you, it wasn’t because of luck.”
And it wasn’t just on the field. Renee Faenza, formerly a curriculum facilitator and math teacher at Central, recalls how Pratt wanted to sit at the front of his English class. Because of his size, his teacher wanted him to sit farther back. But Pratt — then listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds (now 245) — refused.
“He was like, ‘I’m not sitting in the back because I won’t pay attention — I’m sitting in the front,’ ” said Faenza, now the principal at The North Carolina Leadership Academy. “It was like a Rosa Parks moment. He’s got his bookbag against the wall and he’s like, ‘Ms. Faenza, I’m not sitting in the back — I’m sitting in the front.’
“And I said, ‘You know what, you are going to sit in the front. We can move your seat over to the side so people behind you can see.’ But that’s the kind of thing you want. He wanted to pay attention. That’s his personality.”
Pratt was a sought-after talent out of high school, being recruited by the likes of traditional power Notre Dame. And there were moments at State, Jones said, when he was a backup his first two years and injured his junior season that he considered other opportunities.
But eventually he found success, both on the field and in the classroom — which is an example for students today, Faenza said.
“Germaine had to work hard, even though he was very talented athletically,” she said. “I’ve told you the ways I feel he did go the extra mile with academics. But stayed with it. It was having a strong work ethic and a desire, and I think it’s awesome for kids to see that. And to see him play in the Super Bowl is amazing.”
After a strong regular season in which he started all but the final two games, totaling 91 tackles and an interception, Pratt — who wears No. 57 — added 21 tackles and an interception in three playoff starts.
And now he looks to join Sammy Johnson, who played with the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI, as the only Bison to play in the Super Bowl.
“I’m going to be ecstatic — I’m going to be glued to the TV,” Jones said. “I think I scared two of my grandsons last week. They were like, ‘What’s wrong with Pop Pop? What did he do?’ ” he said with a laugh. “So, it’ll be exciting. It’s like watching your own child do something very special.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.