HIGH POINT – The HiToms will host the third annual Mickey Truck Bodies Kick-Off Classic football jamboree Wednesday and Friday at A.J. Simeon Stadium.

Fifteen area teams will participate. Play will begin at 6 p.m. both nights. Scrimmages will last one hour, with two matchups occurring at the same time at either end of the field. JV scrimmages will also be held at Aderholdt Track.