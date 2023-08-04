HIGH POINT – The HiToms will host the third annual Mickey Truck Bodies Kick-Off Classic football jamboree Wednesday and Friday at A.J. Simeon Stadium.
Fifteen area teams will participate. Play will begin at 6 p.m. both nights. Scrimmages will last one hour, with two matchups occurring at the same time at either end of the field. JV scrimmages will also be held at Aderholdt Track.
“The growth of the Mickey Truck Bodies Triad Kick-Off Classic is a direct result of the esprit de corps established between the HiToms, Mickey Truck Bodies, High Point Central athletic director Mike Cook and our participating schools,” HiToms president Greg Suire said.
“Unifying our community by providing an exciting, single-site competition opportunity for HPT area student-athletes is the bedrock of our event’s mission and growth. It is so gratifying to know that when public and private entities work together for the good of our community, young people benefit.”
Wednesday’s matchups will feature: T.W. Andrews vs. North Davidson (scoreboard) and High Point Christian vs. Bishop McGuinness (fieldhouse) at 6 p.m.; and Thomasville vs. Northeast Guilford (scoreboard) and High Point Central vs. Trinity (fieldhouse) at 7:30. There will also be a field goal challenge at 7.
Friday’s matchups will feature: Southwest Guilford vs. Ledford (scoreboard) and T.W. Andrews vs. Wheatmore (fieldhouse) at 6; Oak Grove vs. Glenn (fieldhouse) and HPCA vs. Randleman vs. East Davidson in an extended 90-minute session (scoreboard); and High Point Central vs. Thomasville (fieldhouse) at 8:20.
Presale tickets are available for $10 on hitoms.com.
