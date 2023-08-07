HIGH POINT – Teams from across the Triad area will once again take center stage this week in the Mickey Truck Bodies Triad Kick-Off Classic football jamboree.
Fifteen teams – including 13 from the Enterprise’s coverage area – will participate in the scrimmages hosted by the HiToms on Wednesday and Friday at the High Point Athletic Complex.
“Anytime you can bring people together in a scholastic setting and give kids one more experience that they can cherish and showcase their skills, you're making a positive impact in the greater High Point community,” said HiToms president Greg Suire, noting nearly 1,500 players and coaches will participate.
There will be two sessions plus a field-goal kicking competition Wednesday and three sessions Friday. Action will begin at 6 p.m. both nights. The field will be split at the 50-yard line to feature two scrimmages at once.
Varsity games will be at A.J. Simeon Stadium. JV games will be at Aderholdt Track.
Bishop McGuinness, Trinity, North Davidson and Northeast Guilford will play Wednesday only; Southwest Guilford, Ledford, Wheatmore, Oak Grove, Glenn, East Davidson and Randleman will play Friday only; and T.W. Andrews, High Point Christian, Thomasville and High Point Central will play both nights.
Suire mentioned the fact that the HiToms have added events like the prep all-star baseball and softball games to the organization’s slate, which has grown to include the Coastal Plain League HiToms, the Post 87 HiToms and the Locos. And now the football jamboree, in its third year, has added to that.
“It builds excitement and energy in our town,” Suire said. “... Football doesn't have the luxury like baseball and basketball of playing tournaments. So this is the only time we can bring together all of these student-athletes in one location to let them enjoy being excited about their sports, see their fellow student-athletes, and just really feel good about what they're doing in high school.”
One notable benefit is seeing a variety of matchups among teams that have some familiarity – like former conference foes Central and Trinity, as well as Andrews and Wheatmore – plus others that don’t often cross paths – like HPCA and Bishop. And rekindling some of the long-ago matchups like Central and Thomasville.
Wednesday’s matchups will feature: T.W. Andrews vs. North Davidson (scoreboard) and High Point Christian vs. Bishop McGuinness (fieldhouse) at 6 p.m.; and Thomasville vs. Northeast Guilford (scoreboard) and High Point Central vs. Trinity (fieldhouse) at 7:30. The field-goal challenge will be at 7.
Friday’s matchups will feature: Southwest Guilford vs. Ledford (scoreboard) and T.W. Andrews vs. Wheatmore (fieldhouse) at 6; Oak Grove vs. Glenn (fieldhouse) and HPCA vs. Randleman vs. East Davidson in an extended 90-minute session (scoreboard); and High Point Central vs. Thomasville (fieldhouse) at 8:20.
Presale tickets are available for $10 on hitoms.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.