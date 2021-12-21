WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gulf Coast scored the first nine points of the game and went on to bury the High Point University women’s basketball team 86-50 on Tuesday at West Palm Beach State College.
FGCU led 22-9 after the first period, closed out the second quarter on a 10-2 run to lead by 23 at halftime and held a 69-37 margin going into the third quarter.
The Eagles improved to 11-1 while HPU dips to 3-8.
Jaden Wrightsell led the Panthers with 11 points while Jenson Edwards and Callie Scheier chipped in seven points each.
Nakyah Terrell pulled down seven boards for HPU.
Kierstan Bell, who hit 11 of her 18 field goal attempts. led the Eagles with 30 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Tishara Morehouse added 16 points and Emma List had 20.
The Panthers suffered from cold shooting, hitting just 21 of 56 field goals that included 3 of 15 tries from 3-point range, and committed 20 turnovers that Florida Gulf Coast turned into 19 points.
The Panthers now go on Christmas break and are scheduled to resume action with their Big South Conference opener against Gardner-Webb in the Qubein Center on Dec. 29.
