HIGH POINT — A flurry of scores late in the first half gave Ragsdale enough breathing room to fend off High Point Central.
The Tigers scored three goals over the final 15 minutes of the first half — including two in less than 30 seconds — then held on to beat the Bison 4-2 in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday at Correll-Morris Field.
“We played well in the first half,” Ragsdale coach Brien Braswell said. “They came out and played hard. We kind of platooned a little bit, released a little bit today — which was good to see. I subbed some guys in and they were responsible for the last three goals.”
Tyler Hill had a goal and two assists for the Tigers (5-0), coming off a first-place finish in their division of the Triad Cup last week. Jackson Harlan added a goal and an assist.
Landon Brewer and Roberto Ortiz each scored one goal, while Josue Abarca Ignacio and Wrenn Gardner each had one assist as Ragsdale broke free from a 1-1 tie midway through the first half to lead 4-1 at halftime.
“It was just finding the open space when we made our second run through,” said Hill, a sophomore. “I think (building the lead) helped us bring confidence into that second half.”
The Tigers, who scored in the eighth minute before Central answered with a goal in the 14th minute, regained the lead in the 26th minute off a low goal kick by the Bison. Harlan took the ball in from the middle and fired in a shot.
Within 30 seconds, the Tigers extended their lead when Hill’s shot was stopped but Ortiz recovered the rebound and scored on the empty net. They stretched their lead to 4-1 when Hill scored on a loose ball in the 38th minute.
“It was good to get that third goal,” Braswell said. “Because (Livingstone Ndayikengurukiye) can score in eight seconds as he just did. They’re always dangerous. …
“Central’s got a solid side. I feel fortunate to get by them. Now we know — we’ve got each other again in two weeks. So, that’ll be a rubber match now that we know each other. We’ll have to show up.”
Thin Ngwe and Livingstone Ndayikengurukiye each scored for the Bison (2-3), who also had a strong showing in the Triad Cup with a pair of wins. Chris Akoje-Mack and Ngwe each had an assist.
“I told the boys that all I wanted this game was passion and effort,” said Central coach Bruce Blackwell, in his first season leading the program after serving as an assistant previously. “If we go down, I want us to have fight and spirit — not just simply backing down and folding.
“That’s how we played against Trinity (on Tuesday). They’re a good team, but it was like we had nothing going. In the second half, the boys played like the team that played this past weekend in the Triad Cup. So, I’m proud of the effort.”
The Bison matched Ragsdale’s early score with a goal by Ngwe off a rebound following a corner kick. After its lull late in the first half, Central regrouped well in the second half — scoring in the 61st minute on a run through the middle by Ndayikengurukiye.
“Things are coming along,” Blackwell said. “We have young players and we have some returning players. We have some players with skill. But, like last year, it’s just building that cohesive bond. We’re still working on that.”
Jairo Ledezma made five saves in goal for the Tigers, who outshot the Bison 18-10 for the match. Jack Miller and Steven Benitez each made two saves in goal for Central.
Ragsdale plays again tonight at home against Atkins, while the Bison next play Tuesday at Trinity.
