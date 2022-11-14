ELON — Ajia James drilled two 3s in the last 1:22, including the game-winner with five seconds left, and Elon edged High Point University 60-57 in nonconference women’s basketball Sunday night in the Schar Center.
Skyler Curran led the Panthers (1-2) with 20 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season. Freshman forward Nevaeh Zavala added 17 and Nakyah Terrell eight as just five HPU players scored.
HPU fell behind 14-2 at the start and erased most of the deficit in the second quarter. The Panthers drew even at the start of the second half, fell behind by seven, and finally went in front 46-45 in the closing seconds of the third quarter.
Curran hit a 3 and pushed the lead to HPU’s biggest advantage at 49-45 with just over seven minutes left. The teams went through a stretch of lead-swapping before HPU regained control and went up 57-54 on Curran’s two free throws with 1:47 left.
James tied it with 1:22 to go. Jenson Edwrads missed a layup that would have put HPU in front with 13 seconds remaining, opening the door for James’ game-winner as Elon improved to 1-2. Curran missed on a 3-point attempt with four seconds left and the Panthers lost the rebound out-of-bounds.
