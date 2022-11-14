ELON — Ajia James drilled two 3s in the last 1:22, including the game-winner with five seconds left, and Elon edged High Point University 60-57 in nonconference women’s basketball Sunday night in the Schar Center.

Skyler Curran led the Panthers (1-2) with 20 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season. Freshman forward Nevaeh Zavala added 17 and Nakyah Terrell eight as just five HPU players scored.

