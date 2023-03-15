HIGH POINT — Squandering too many scoring opportunities, High Point University’s women’s lacrosse team came up short Wednesday at Vert Stadium.
Scoring eight goals on 27 shots and none in the last 8:12, the Panthers fell 9-8 against Elon, which came from a goal behind. The Phoenix scored both the tying goal with 5:49 to play and the game winner with 12.7 seconds left on two of its five free position shots in a sloppily played game that produced 40 turnovers.
“I really loved the way we started the game,” HPU head coach Lyndsey Boswell said. ”Our game plan felt good. We lacked execution in our shooting and that was the difference in the game.”
After a ragged first half, HPU (1-5) looked more polished in the second as it rallied from three goals down and took a 7-6 lead while holding the Phoenix scoreless for nearly 11 minutes in the third period.
Elon (4-5) tied it with 1:09 left in the period. Mena Loescher took a feed from Emma Genovese and put HPU ahead for the final time with over eight minutes to play.
“We followed our game plan better in the second half than in the first part,” Boswell said. ”We played more as a team in the third quarter and got the results, I wouldn’t say effortlessly or with ease because we were working against ourselves at times.”
HPU had a chance to take the lead in the final minute but the possession ended with a turnover in front of the cage with 35 seconds to go as the 90-second shot clock about to expire.
“We were so concerned about making a good decision that we made a late decision and couldn’t get a shot off,” Boswell said.
Despite 25 fouls, Boswell was pleased with a defensive effort that in addition to holding the Phoenix to nine goals and forced 21 turnovers. Taylor Suplee made 10 saves in the cage.
“Our game plan was to be aggressive but we didn’t expect to give up that many (free position shots) either,” Boswell said. “Otherwise, I’m proud of our defense. They played together as a unit. We got some big stops, got some big saves from Taylor. You just can’t score eight goals in a lacrosse game and expect to get a win, you just can’t.”
Mandy Brockamp led the Panthers with two goals. Genovese, Pia Cavallaro, Jordan Miles, Grace Bruce and Kay Rosselli had one each in addition to Loescher, who netted her team-leading 15th goal of the season.
Loescher had three assists, upping her team-leading number in that department to 14. Mackie Scheib matched Genovese with one.
The Panthers return to action at top-ranked North Carolina on March 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.