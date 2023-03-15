HPU logo2

HIGH POINT — Squandering too many scoring opportunities, High Point University’s women’s lacrosse team came up short Wednesday at Vert Stadium.

Scoring eight goals on 27 shots and none in the last 8:12, the Panthers fell 9-8 against Elon, which came from a goal behind. The Phoenix scored both the tying goal with 5:49 to play and the game winner with 12.7 seconds left on two of its five free position shots in a sloppily played game that produced 40 turnovers.

