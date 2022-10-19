HPTNWS-10-20-22 ECOLAB.jpg

Ryan Hanson, senior vice president of North America supply chain for Ecolab, speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the company's customer care center warehouse.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Developers have finalized plans to transform a rural swath of land into the largest industrial building in High Point.

A ceremonial groundbreaking for the first phase of the 550-acre High Point North Industrial Park took place Wednesday at the future site of Ecolab’s customer care center warehouse, which will have a total footprint of 1,050,560 square feet at Sandy Ridge and Gallimore Dairy roads.

