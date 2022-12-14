Central vs Eastern Guilford Girl's basketball.jpg

High Point Central’s Gabby Soto-Vasquez goes up for a basket as Eastern Guilford’s Arianna Morales moves in to defend during Tuesday’s game at Central. 

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Letting a prime opportunity to score its first victory of the season slip away, the High Point Central boys basketball team fell to previously winless Eastern Guilford 50-44 in Mid-State 3A action Tuesday at Central’s gym.

The Bison (0-9, 0-2) led by as many as nine midway of the second quarter. The Wildcats (1-7, 1-1 Mid-State) cut their deficit lead to six at halftime, used a trapping defense in taking the lead during the third quarter and pulled away when Central couldn’t make shots down the stretch.

