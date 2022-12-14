HIGH POINT — Letting a prime opportunity to score its first victory of the season slip away, the High Point Central boys basketball team fell to previously winless Eastern Guilford 50-44 in Mid-State 3A action Tuesday at Central’s gym.
The Bison (0-9, 0-2) led by as many as nine midway of the second quarter. The Wildcats (1-7, 1-1 Mid-State) cut their deficit lead to six at halftime, used a trapping defense in taking the lead during the third quarter and pulled away when Central couldn’t make shots down the stretch.
In the girls game, Eastern (2-6, 1-1) built a huge lead early and prevailed, 53-22. Central’s girls, who held their own for most of the second half, also drop to 0-9,0-2
Zak Price led Central with 15 points, Jabriel Sellars had 12, Kamari Westray nine and Evan Williams seven.
The Bison logged their best stretch when they opened the second quarter with 10 straight points for a 21-12 lead,
Westray started it with two free throws. Price came up with a steal and fed Westray for a fastbreak layup and then streaked for a layup of his own following a blocked shot. Westray capped the run with another layup with just over four minutes left in the half.
Central led 25-19 at the break and enjoyed a 27-21 lead with 6:00 left in the third before the Wildcats’ trapping press took its toll.
Led by the scoring by Jaden Dodd and Amari Benson, Eastern went on a 14-7 run and regained the lead at 35-34 when Dodd canned a 3 with 1:40 left in the period. After a Central bucket, Benson drained another 3 that left the Wildcats up 38-36 going into the fourth.
Central managed to force a tie at 40-40 on Williams’ tip with 4:10 left in regulation. Eastern took control with a 9-1 run for a 49-41 lead with 1:28 to play. The stretch included a 3, Benson’s layup on an inbounds play, Dodd weaving through the Bison defense for a layup and another layup.
Eastern scored 21 of the game’s first 23 points and led 30-7 at the half. The Bison matched Eastern with two early buckets in the third then had trouble making shots while the Wildcats scored eight straight points.
Gabby Soto-Vasquez of the Bison opened the fourth quarter with a 3 and a layup that cut Eastern’s lead to 42-19. The Bison couldn’t make shots for a long stretch after that and the Wildcats scored nine straight points for a 51-19 lead with 4:09 left in the game.
