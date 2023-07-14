GREENSBORO – Area athletes and coaches will meet in Greensboro this week for the annual N.C. Coaches Association East-West All Games.
The games will feature recently graduated student-athletes from across the state.
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 9:53 pm
The basketball games will be Monday, starting with the girls game at 6:30 p.m., in the Greensboro Coliseum. The soccer games will be Tuesday, beginning with the girls match at 6:30, at Bryan Park’s Macpherson Stadium. And the football game will be Wednesday at 8 at Grimsley’s Jamieson Stadium.
Bishop McGuinness’ Justine Grimsley and Anna Krawczyk have been selected for the girls soccer match, while East Davidson’s Luis Lopez and Ledford coach John Blake have been chosen for the boys soccer match.
Ragsdale’s Deshawyn Cuyler and Glenn’s Joshua Nolan have been selected for the football game.
The East-West All-Star Games were founded in 1949 by coach Bob Jamieson of Grimsley and Smith Barrier, the sports editor of the Greensboro Daily News, to help finance the North Carolina Coaches Association coaching clinic.
Legendary High Point coach and administrator Tony Simeon helped establish the NCCA and was president in 1951.
