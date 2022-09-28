HPTSPTS-09-29-22 VOLLEYBALL.jpg

East Davidson's Kara Mahan sets the ball during Wednesday's match against North Rowan at East.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

THOMASVILLE – East Davidson kept rolling through its opponents.

The Golden Eagles, keyed by a solid all-around effort by a veteran group, defeated North Rowan 25-7, 25-13, 25-7 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference volleyball Wednesday at East.

Trending Videos