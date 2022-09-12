THOMASVILLE — East Davidson wasn’t going to let county rival Ledford get too close. Not after starting so strong and building an early lead.
The Golden Eagles won the opening two sets, then regrouped well in fending off the Panthers 25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19 in nonconference volleyball Monday evening at East.
“Our team played well today,” East coach Kim Warrick said. “We went down in the third game. Our passing got a little sloppy, but they bounced back. So, we played well today.
“This team has a lot of confidence and they work together very well. They’ve played together for a while, which makes them strong. And they understand it’s a total team effort. It’s not just one or two — we have to have them all.”
After gaining the advantage by winning the opening set, the Golden Eagles (10-2) used a 7-2 run, highlighted by two kills and an ace by Lyndsey Reid, midway through the second to lead 16-10. Ledford got as close as three points four times as East clinched the pivotal second set to lead 2-0.
“I think we just have really good chemistry together,” said Reid, a senior outside hitter/setter. “We’ve been playing together for a really long time. We normally come out strong, but we like to fall back. I’m glad we only had to play four tonight,” she said with a laugh.
The Golden Eagles — led by Reid with 26 kills, 21 digs and six aces — again led late in the third, but the Panthers rallied with a 6-1 run, keyed by kills from Lacie Williams, Khyra Barber and Alex Graham, to lead 24-20. East clawed within 24-22 before Ledford (5-3) clinched the set to stay alive in the match.
However, the Golden Eagles, who edged the Panthers in five sets during their previous match Aug. 23, regrouped well over the last half of the fourth set — using a 16-5 run, sparked by kills from Emma Anderson, Kaitlyn Wallace and Reid to surge ahead 24-15 — and closed out the rivalry match.
Wallace finished with 11 kills, 18 assists and two aces, while Anderson had six kills, 13 digs and four aces. Kara Mahan chipped in three kills, 27 assists and three aces, while Kela Rich had 12 digs.
Ledford — led by Lily Peele and Barber with nine kills apiece, Kensie Price with 33 assists, plus Peele with 14 digs — stayed within reach almost all of the match and had some strong stretches, particularly during the third set. But East capitalized just a little better in key spots.
