East Davidson’s Lyndsay Reid hits the ball over the net during Monday’s match against Ledford at East.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

THOMASVILLE — East Davidson wasn’t going to let county rival Ledford get too close. Not after starting so strong and building an early lead.

The Golden Eagles won the opening two sets, then regrouped well in fending off the Panthers 25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19 in nonconference volleyball Monday evening at East.

