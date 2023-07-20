GREENSBORO — The East scored in each half and shut out the West 14-0 in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star football game Wednesday night at Grimsley’s Jamieson Stadium.
Area players Deshawn Cuyler from Ragsdale and Joshua Nolan from Glenn played for the West.
“I think we played good,” Nolan said. “I know our defense gave it our all, and I know our offense gave it our all.”
Hillside’s Jimmyll Williams ran for 102 yards to lead the East, which trimmed the West’s all-time series lead to 41-31-2. Keno Jones added 80 yards rushing and 61 yards passing, completing 7 of 10 attempts with one touchdown.
Jones, from Northern Nash, was named the game’s Offensive MVP while Dayreon Jennings, from Lee County, was the Defensive MVP. Jennings tied for the game-high with seven tackles and also had two sacks.
“It was a great experience — especially getting used to two a days,” Cuyler said. “That’s what we’ll be doing in college. So it was a great experience. We practically lived at Golden Corral, so that was good too,” he added with a laugh.
The East grabbed the lead late in the second when Jones connected with Northeastern’s Shamar Sutton on a 47-yard pass up the left side. It extended its lead early in the fourth on a 6-yard run by East Duplin’s Avery Gaby.
The West just couldn’t get much going offensively against the East, who finished with a 279-123 advantage in total yards (including a 195-36 cushion on the ground).
Cuyler, a wide receiver, finished with one catch for 6 yards, one punt record for 24 yards and a tackle following an interception. Nolan, a defensive lineman, had one tackle.
Despite the outcome, the week was a good one, both players said.
“At first I was real nervous,” Nolan said. “But it took me about maybe three hours to get acclimated to everybody. I love these boys — I’ve only spent the last five, six days with them, but I love every single one of them.”
Cuyler and Nolan were joined on the West roster by a number of players from Guilford and Forsyth county rivals, as well as players with ties to their college teams.
“That was really a good thing,” Cuyler said. “We’re conference rivals, so you know what that person’s capable of. … It was really cool. You don’t have that person trying to tackle you, trying to kill you. So, it was really cool.”
The event gave the players a bit of a warmup heading into the fall — Cuyler, Ragsdale’s 49th participant and 29th in football, will play at Fayetteville State while Nolan, Glenn’s 25th participant and 12th in football, will play at Barton.
“It warms it up a lot,” Nolan said. “I have a good idea what summer camp is going to be like now. But I’m excited — I can’t wait.”
The next East-West All-Star football game will be Sunday, Dec. 17. The move is in an effort to attract more players before they graduate and join their college teams. The basketball and soccer games will remain in July.
