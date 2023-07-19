HPTSPTS-07-20-23 SOCCER

East Davidson’s Luis Lopez, center, prepares for Tuesday’s NCCA East-West All-Star boys soccer game at Macpherson Stadium.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

GREENSBORO — Three area athletes — Bishop McGuinness’ Justine Grimsley and Anna Krawczyk on the girls side, East Davidson’s Luis Lopez on the boys side — and Ledford coach John Blake represented the West in Tuesday’s NCCA East-West All-Star soccer games at Macpherson Stadium.

The East won both matches — taking the girls match 6-2 and the boys match 2-1. The East girls evened the series record at 11-11-9 while the East boys extended their advantage to 14-11-5.