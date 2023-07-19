GREENSBORO — Three area athletes — Bishop McGuinness’ Justine Grimsley and Anna Krawczyk on the girls side, East Davidson’s Luis Lopez on the boys side — and Ledford coach John Blake represented the West in Tuesday’s NCCA East-West All-Star soccer games at Macpherson Stadium.
The East won both matches — taking the girls match 6-2 and the boys match 2-1. The East girls evened the series record at 11-11-9 while the East boys extended their advantage to 14-11-5.
“I think we played hard, but as a team we could’ve done better,” said Grimsley, who started at midfielder. “It was hard getting used to each other.”
“If we had more time, it would’ve been a lot easier,” added Krawczyk, who started at forward. “We didn’t get the score we wanted — the final third is what we really needed. But it just wasn’t on our side.”
Cleveland’s Yaneli Sanchez was named MVP of the girls match while Laney’s Alex Walker was MVP of the boys match.
“Ultimately I thought it came down to the first 15 minutes of the match,” Lopez said. “We came out a little lazy and they took advantage. They were really good on the ball. I thought we had more chances, especially in the second half and we could’ve tied the game. But really it came down to the first 15 minutes.”
FAMILIAR FACES
Grimsley knew a handful of West teammates through playing club soccer with NC Fusion, and Lopez and Blake knew each other as Davidson County rivals. Blake also knew a handful of his West players as opposing players.
So, to team up was a different and enjoyable experience.
“It was awesome,” Blake said. “You see them one way when you play against them during the season. And you’re like, ‘Man, I hope they don’t score.’ And tonight you’re pulling for them. We always pull for the Asheboro guys, the East Davidson guys. Soccer builds relationships everywhere.”
LATE CHANCES
While the East firmly took control in the first half of the girls match, the West rallied to have a chance late in the second half of the boys match.
Brock Gramann of Providence finished a nice goal in front during the 70th minute to pull the West within one. And the West made a late push for the equalizer, pressuring in the offensive half and earning a couple free kicks near the goal before time ran out.
“It was a good goal,” said Lopez, who started at midfielder. “He was in the right spot at the right time. I thought it’d give us some energy, but we came up just a little short. … I thought we just wanted it, being down 2-0. We obviously wanted to win — it was for fun, but we wanted the result. Second half, I thought, went better than the first half.”
NEXT STEPS
For Grimsley and Krawczyk — who helped lead Bishop to a conference title and an appearance in the fourth round of the 1A playoffs in the spring — Tuesday’s match was the final competitive match of their playing careers.
Grimsley plans to attend Appalachian State while Krawczyk plans to attend Cape Fear Community College and transfer to UNC Wilmington. So the opportunity to play one final time was a positive one.
“It was fun seeing my friends and playing with them one more time,” said Grimsley, who noted she might play club soccer.
“I loved it,” Krawczyk said. “I’m not mad we lost — I’m glad I got to play. It was a great opportunity.”
Lopez, who helped lead East to a conference title and an appearance in the third round of the 2A playoffs in the fall, plans to play soccer at Chowan. So he looks to use it as a springboard toward his college career.
“I thought it was really fun,” he said. “Everyone was really friendly and I’m glad I got to meet new people. Before soccer, before anything the people you meet and the experience the sport brings — that’s what it’s all about. So, it was really fun and a really good experience.”
HONOR ROLL
All three athletes were relative newcomers for their programs in the event.
Grimsley and Krawczyk were the eighth and ninth athletes from Bishop and just the third and fourth from the girls soccer program, following Cissy Nitz in 2009 and Emilia Pirkl last year. Lopez was the seventh athlete from East and the first soccer player.
Ledford has had a little more history at the East-West games. Blake, who coaches both the girls and boys programs, joins the likes of girls soccer coach Scott Dalton and girls basketball coach John Ralls on Ledford’s honor roll.
“It’s a great thing, it’s an honor,” Blake said. “I’m very thankful to whoever put me up for this. It taught me a lot. That’s what I think I take away from this as a coach. It helped me learn a lot of things.”
