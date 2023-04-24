THOMASVILLE — East Davidson got right back on track.
The Golden Eagles, coming off a tough loss last week against West Davidson in a match for first place, took the lead 45 seconds in, extended their advantage on a flurry of scores by Abby Connolly and raced past North Rowan 9-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Monday at Brown Middle.
“I thought we played well,” East coach Jordan Beck said. “We spoke before the game about not rushing it, not going pedal to the metal, full throttle and just building with passes. Just be comfortable on the ball, build the attack. We’re trying to focus on what we’ve practiced and implementing that, and that’s trying to connect good, quality passes.”
Connolly finished with six goals to lead the Golden Eagles (10-2-1 overall, 7-1 conference), who dipped into second place with the 1-0 loss Thursday at West but maintained a two-game lead over third-place Salisbury.
Dani Robles also had a strong game with a goal and three assists, while Emma Anderson added a goal as East continued to improve and gain confidence heading into the final weeks of the regular season.
“I like this one — it’s a good one to recover from West Davidson,” said Connolly, a junior midfielder and a Campbell recruit. “We got a few different girls on the field to get some minutes. It was physical but it was good.
“After all we do have to have more than one person,” she said of some other players stepping into bigger roles. “So, it’s nice to develop them and get them some minutes. It’s definitely better than practice and it boosts their confidence that they can do it.”
The Golden Eagles took the lead in the first minute when Connolly ran up the right side and scored. They pulled away in the 22nd minute when Connolly took a centering pass from Robles and scored.
Connolly added goals in the 24th minute on a run up the right side, in the 30th minute after a free kick went undefended and in the 32nd minute on a run up the middle. Robles scored on a run in the 37th minute.
An own goal gave East a 7-0 lead into halftime.
“It sets the tone definitely,” Connolly said. “I think it gets us all pretty hype and pretty ready to go. And I think it lets us know what we’re trying to do and how quick we’re trying to do it.”
The Golden Eagles, who had a shot and a penalty kick hit off the goal frame, finished off the match via the mercy rule with scores by Connolly in the 46th minute on a lengthy run and by Anderson in the 48th minute off a centering pass by Robles.
East, maintaining control much of the match, outshot the Cavaliers (4-11, 2-7) by a 24-1 advantage. Kara Mahan, who made one stop, and Lauren Tippett split time in goal for the Golden Eagles, who will host Salisbury on Wednesday.
“We have a couple players we heavily rely on — which is fine; that’s how we have to play, “Beck said. “At the beginning of the season, we almost solely relied on those players and now we’re looking to play amongst one another, looking to make that extra pass.
“We’re looking to play that ball to the top and the through-ball on the ground and into the lanes. It’s good — I like seeing it. And I’m hoping it just continues to improve from here.”
