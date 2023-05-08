THOMASVILLE — East Davidson hung on late into the second half. But eventually West Davidson broke through.
The Dragons scored twice in the final 16 minutes of the match to beat the Golden Eagles 2-0 in their Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer finale Monday evening on Senior Night at Brown Middle.
With the win, West (21-0 overall, 12-0 conference), ranked No. 3 among NCHSAA 2A West teams, sealed an undefeated regular season and the outright conference title. East (13-3-1, 10-2), No. 7 in the 2A West, settled for solo second place.
“I thought we showed a lot of heart,” said Golden Eagles coach Jordan Beck, whose team would’ve tied for the conference title with a win. “It was really unfortunate to lose Emma Anderson in the first half (to a lower leg injury) — that really hurt.
“She’s been vital to our success not only offensively but defensively. So, to lose her in that manner — some players just can’t be replaced and that’s just how it is. And she’s one of those. But I thought the girls played with a lot of heart.”
Allie Brown scored both goals for the Dragons, who are inside the top 100 in the state overall at No. 68. She broke the scoreless tie in the 65th minute when she dribbled up the left side and fired in a low shot past the goalkeeper. She added a score in the 73rd minute on a mid-range free kick that arced just over the goalkeeper.
Up to that point, East — which lost just 1-0 at West in late April — had kept West out of the net, despite the Dragons possessing well and creating opportunities near the net. The defense cleared away chances and Kara Mahan, who finished with seven saves, made a handful of tough stops — including a close one-on-one save in the 59th minute.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our defense,” Beck said. “We’ve got some very young girls out there playing, several girls forced out of position. We know what West Davidson is — they’re obviously a very talented team. Take nothing away from them — they deserve it. Kudos to them and their accomplishments.
“But when you play defense that long at that high of a level against that much pressure, eventually a good team is going to find a way. And they’re a good team.”
West finished with a 17-5 advantage in shots for the game. But the Golden Eagles had some chances. The Dragons keyed on elusive midfielder Abby Connolly, one of the top scorers in the state, but she still managed to fight through for a couple looks. East just couldn’t find that one strike to tip the balance its way, and West eventually did.
But all’s not lost for East — far from it. The state playoffs will be seeded Friday and play will begin Monday. And the Golden Eagles — who honored seniors Kela Rich, Anderson, Lauren Tippett, Mahan, Diya Patel, Susana Alvarez, Skylar Byarley and Thaimona Mean at halftime — aim to be prepared to make a playoff run.
“I think the most important thing now is to get healthy,” Beck said. “We have four days of training ahead of us where we can take a couple days to rest and get healthy, get 100% and refocus and treat the playoffs exactly how it is — win or go home. So, we’ll bring everything every game.”
