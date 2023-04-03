THOMASVILLE — East Davidson kept playing well and maintained its share of the first-place tie atop the conference standings.
The Golden Eagles — keyed by a stellar performance by Abby Connolly — scored three goals in the opening 20 minutes and raced past South Davidson 9-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer on a drizzly Monday evening at Brown Middle.
“I thought at times we played really, really well,” East coach Jordan Beck said. “And at times there was room for improvement. That’s OK — that’s why we play. But for a good stretch of the game I thought they played really, really well.”
Connolly finished with six goals and three assists to lead the Golden Eagles (7-1-1 overall, 4-0 conference), who are tied for first place with undefeated West Davidson. Emma Anderson also scored three goals as East controlled much of the action.
“I liked this win,” said Connolly, a junior midfielder. “I knew they’d won a few big games and they played Salisbury close. So, we were expecting a better team than last year and we were really wanting to come out strong.”
The Golden Eagles, capitalizing on miscues by the Wildcats, grabbed the lead with scores in the fifth and 10th minutes, both on runs by Connolly. She added another score in the 19th minute when a corner kick deflected out to her and she fired in a low shot.
Connolly scored again in the 24th minute on another run upfield. East carried a 5-0 lead into halftime when, after saving the ball from going out of bounds, she weaved through the defense and scored in the 27th minute.
“I think it went pretty good — we put some quick goals in,” Connolly said of the strong first half. “And then second half, just dropping back and trying to play more as a team and getting some more girls on the ball. …
“I feel like we’re playing pretty good. I’m excited. Our goal is conference champs and we have West (to beat). So, I think we can get it, especially after this good win tonight. Just getting ready for the rest of the season — we still have a little bit until we play them.”
The Golden Eagles distributed the ball well in the second half — adding scores by Anderson, a senior forward/midfielder, in the 44th minute on a centering pass, in the 49th minute following a long ball that eluded the goalkeeper, and in the 61st minute on a header off a free kick.
Connolly finished the match via the mercy rule in the 63rd minute on a mid-range shot from the middle.
“One of the ways we play that we’re working on is sharing the ball as much as possible,” Beck said. “It’s great to have that one player who can change the game for you, but it’s not so great if you have to rely on that one player.
“We’ve really been trying to develop more of a team mentality, and I think the past few games where we’ve scored multiple goals and it’s been multiple goal scorers have been really good for us in that sense.”
Kara Mahan made one save in goal for East, which outshot third-place South (5-2-2, 3-2) by a 22-3 margin. The Golden Eagles, ranked No. 86 in the state overall and No. 6 among 2A West teams, will host Thomasville on Wednesday and Ledford on Thursday before heading into spring break.
“I think we’re in a good place,” Beck said. “Spirits are high and they’re working hard in training. We’ve got a three-game week this week — Thomasville on Wednesday and Ledford on Thursday. So that’ll be a good test for us to see where we’re really at.
“I think we’re in a good spot. There are still some things to tweak. There are some teams in the conference that are very strong, and we’ve got to make sure we’re doing the best we can to be as competitive as we can be.”
