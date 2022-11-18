Ledford logo.jpg

DENVER — A slow start ultimately felled the Ledford Panthers on Friday night as they dropped a 28-7 contest to East Lincoln in the third round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs.

The Western Region’s fourth-seeded team received big gains early from its playmakers. Mustang tailback Christopher Daley and quarterback Tyler Mizzell ignited a quickstrike offense that put the Panthers on their heels and ensured the fourth round would go through Denver next week. The unbeaten East Lincoln squad moved to 13-0, ending a tremendous run for Ledford (11-2), winner of its last five until Friday.

