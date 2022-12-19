THOMASVILLE – East Davidson had good stretches, but it wasn’t quite enough against Providence Grove.
The Golden Eagles led midway through the second quarter and rallied within three in the fourth. But the Patriots regained control late to win 64-52 in nonconference boys basketball Monday at East.
In the girls game, East fell off the pace late in the second quarter but stayed within sight the rest of the way in falling 44-35.
“We played well in the first half,” said Golden Eagles boys assistant coach Mason Albertson, filling in for head coach Nick Slate, who was out with an illness. “We didn’t make some adjustments we needed to make in the second half.
“We had some silly turnovers near the end of the first half, silly mistakes – like a technical we shouldn’t have had. The game’s all about adjustments. We’ve got to make adjustments, and they made them better than we did tonight.”
Brogan Hill scored 26 points to lead East (1-9), which was within two after one quarter and led as late as 4:29 left in the second. Dallas Salter added nine points while Tegin Hedrick followed with eight points.
But Providence Grove (2-8), led by Chase Whitaker with 19 points, surged to lead by nine late in the quarter and carried a 34-28 advantage into halftime. The Patriots pushed their lead to 13 midway through the third.
But the Golden Eagles whittled their deficit to seven to end the quarter and scored the first four points of the fourth to get within three with 7:39 left. They managed to stay within five with three minutes left to go in the game.
But Providence Grove forced a handful of key turnovers and scored on three consecutive possessions to lead by 12 with 1:39 left.
“It was great to see the runs,” Albertson said. “We’ve really got to see our guys come together – that’s really what it’s all about. We come together for minutes at a time, but we’ve got to get everyone to come together at once. When we do that we’re going to be dangerous.
“We’re absolutely making great progress,” he said of the team overall. “If you watched us the first game of the season, you’d be amazed with where we’re at right now.”
Brooke Shanks scored nine points to lead East Davidson (0-10), which outscored Providence Grove 21-18 in the second half. Mackenzi Cribb added seven points, while Emily Greene and Emma Anderson each had four.
“We played better than Friday,” Golden Eagles coach Alyssa Wright said. “We just can’t seem to put a full game together. Our offense struggles a little bit, as far as setting it up and running it through. We panic a little bit. There are good stretches, but we just can’t put a full game together.”
East had slim leads in each of the first and second quarters – and led by one with 6:02 left in the second. But the Patriots (4-7), led by Asia Steverson with 11 points, closed the half on a 17-4 run to lead 26-14 at halftime.
The Golden Eagles settled back in during the second half, pulling within nine twice late in the third and again within nine twice in the fourth.
“From the start of the season, I definitely see progress,” Wright said. “And I do think we’ll win some ballgames. Once it clicks, I think it’ll really click. It just has to hit that point – they’ve got to learn to win.”
East plays again tonight at home against Wheatmore.
