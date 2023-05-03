THOMASVILLE — East Davidson found a way to rally and earned itself another conference title.
The top-seeded Golden Eagles scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh — plating the game-winning run on a bunt by Tripp Beck — to edge second-seeded West Davidson 4-3 in the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball tournament championship on a cold, windy Wednesday night at Finch Field.
“It’s awesome,” East coach Keaton Hawks said. “It’s always a dogfight between us and West, especially in this conference. For our guys to go there and win in extras and then come to our place and get beat in extras, it means a lot moving into playoffs next week. Kudos to West — they have a helluva baseball team.
“We executed when we had to right there at the end. We just tell our guys: You’ve got to pass it to the next guy. We’ve got to start with a baserunner and pass it to the next one. They’ve got a lot of trust in their teammates, and that says a lot about our guys.”
The Golden Eagles held a slim lead much of the game, but the Green Dragons scored in each of the sixth and seventh innings to lead 3-2. East quickly put two on with one out in the bottom of the seventh after Brock Welch singled and Logan Irwin bunted and the throw the first pulled the first baseman off the bag.
A pitch to the backstop moved the runners up, and West opted for the intentional walk to load the bases. Luke Burleson drove in a run when he was hit by a pitch. Then, with the score tied, Beck placed a bunt up the first-base line that scored Irwin well before the toss home and the Golden Eagles celebrated the walk-off win.
“I got up to bat just thinking, ‘Get a base hit — something,’ ” Beck said. “First pitch was outside. I tried to go backside and fouled it off behind me. Then Coach gave me the sign to bunt. I bunted to first — a great bunt and we won the game.
“It was a great feeling,” he said with a smile. “Greatest feeling ever. Really great.”
Tegin Hedrick went 3 for 4 with a double and a triple for East (18-4), which for the second straight year tied with West for the regular-season title before beating the Dragons in the CCC tournament championship. Welch, Ethan Loman and Beck each added a hit and an RBI as the Golden Eagles head into the state playoffs with a boost.
“I feel like it’s a really big boost, honestly,” Beck said. “Big boost, great win — it’s just great all around.”
Loman got the win in one inning of relief. Starting pitcher Caleb Snovak was strong in six innings, striking out nine. Trent Lowe took the loss for West (12-11), which also got two hits, including a double, and an RBI from Seth McCloskey. The Dragons surged ahead on a string of timely, well-placed hits in the sixth and seventh.
But East came right back, executing on a handful of key plays to win the game and the tournament championship.
“Our guys can bunt,” Hawks said. “You’ve got to play small ball to win and that’s what we do. We’re just confident our guys will execute, just get your job done — selfless baseball. They’ve really bought in the last couple weeks with selfless baseball and doing your job, and tonight we came out on top.”
