East Davidson players mob Tripp Beck, facing, after he drove in the game-winning run in Wednesday’s Central Carolina Conference tournament championship against West Davidson at Finch Field.

THOMASVILLE — East Davidson found a way to rally and earned itself another conference title.

The top-seeded Golden Eagles scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh — plating the game-winning run on a bunt by Tripp Beck — to edge second-seeded West Davidson 4-3 in the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball tournament championship on a cold, windy Wednesday night at Finch Field.

