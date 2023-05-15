THOMASVILLE — Lining up a free kick from about 25 yards and just under 19 minutes left to play in regulation, East Davidson junior midfielder Abby Connolly was just trying to boot a shot on goal.
She did more than that.
Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 1:49 am
Connolly lifted a well-placed ball that sailed just inside the upper right post for the go-ahead goal and the 12th-seeded Golden Eagles made it hold up for a 2-1 victory over No. 21-seed Lincolnton in a NCHSAA girls soccer playoff first-round match Monday at Brown Middle School.
“I was just trying to go quick and catch them off guard,” Connolly said. “I was trying to get it (over everybody) because there was sort of a jumble right there. That was my main goal.”
East Davidson improved to 14-3-1 and moves on to a second-round match at No.5-seed East Gaston on Thursday. East Gaston defeated Randleman 3-1 on Monday.
The Golden Eagles took the lead on a Connolly goal just 12 seconds into the match then dominated play for most of the first half but couldn’t convert. Lincolnton came out much more aggressive on offense in the second half and scored on a penalty kick less than a minute into the period.
“I think we played tough,” East coach Jordan Beck said. “It certainly wasn’t pretty by any means. An ugly win is better than pretty losses. I thought we dug deep, fought hard, won the 50/50 balls and met the challenges when we needed to meet them.”
Connolly put East ahead in the opening seconds when she broke into the clear and easily booted a shot straight in from about 15 yards out.
“We were trying to go quick,” Connolly said. “I saw nobody was stepping in and I got the 1-2 back from Dani (Robles). I had a shot at it and it went in.”
Beck said it was not a set piece.
“We are lucky to have a couple of players who have really high soccer IQs,” Beck said. “They realized the other team was not as locked or focused. She just rolled it to her and was able to get a clean shot on goal.”
The Wolves got the score-tying PK following a collision just in front of the goal as part of a sequence that included the Golden Eagles blocking two shots.
“They couldn’t have asked for a better start to the second half and we couldn’t have asked for a worse start,” Beck said. “These things happen so it’s important to understand when things don’t go our way, how do we respond.”
