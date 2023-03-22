THOMASVILLE — Trey Kennedy delivered the biggest blow for East Davidson on Wednesday.
Kennedy smacked a three-run homer to right field in the fifth and the Golden Eagles held on for a 4-2 nonconference baseball victory when rival Wheatmore left the bases loaded in the top of the seventh at East’s field.
The shot, which sailed over the wall near the 339 feet marker, scored Levin Campbell and Caleb Murphy, who had both singled.
The homer, which put a cap on a 2-for-3 night with the three RBIs for Kennedy, put East up 4-0 with Golden Eagle pitcher Ethan Lowman working on a two-hit shutout.
Wheatmore finally punched through in the sixth when Clay Hill lined a single to left that scored Mason Rich, who drew a leadoff walk and stole second.
Lowman, who picked up the win, was lifted in the seventh after a batter reached on a throwing error to first after a dropped third strike and a walk. Tripp Beck replaced Lowman and issued a walk that loaded the bases.
Pinch hitter Sean Jennison then lifted a fly to shallow left that dropped for a hit and scored Payton Mooney before the runner going to third was thrown out. A passed ball enabled the runners to advance to second and third.
Beck walked Rich, loading the bases again while putting the potential winning run on, then got the game ending out on a slow roller to second.
East improved to 5-2 while Wheatmore dropped to 4-5. Lowman was charged with both Warrior runs, two hits, struck out eight and walked two. Jonathan Heraldo took the loss, surrendering all five Golden Eagle runs and six hits with three strikeouts and a walk.
Neither team mustered a hit through the first three innings, which produced one baserunner, that on an East walk in the third.
The Golden Eagles snapped the scoreless tie in the fourth. Brock Welch led off with a single and Kennedy followed with a liner that narrowly missed the umpire, who was standing on the first base side of second and shielded the ball from the view of the Wheatmore second baseman. Welch went to third on the play and then scored on Logan Irwin’s grounder to short.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.