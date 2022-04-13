HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian built a big lead early, but Oak Grove kept its attention into the late innings.
The Trojans — keyed by an eight-run first inning — led by 10 runs in the second, held on as the Grizzlies clawed back within sight late, and won 12-7 in baseball on a warm, breezy Wednesday afternoon at Wesleyan’s Alumni Field.
“We’ve got to continue to play,” Wesleyan coach Mo Blakeney said. “We’ve got to continue to put runs up on the board. When you get a team down 10-0, you can’t give them life.
“A team like Oak Grove — Mike Meadows is always going to have his team fight. That’s what I tried to tell my guys: ‘That 10-run lead isn’t anything. I know how Mike is, and his boys are going to continue to battle.’ And they did.”
Nick Leonard hit a grand slam and had five RBIs while Will Papciak added a solo home run in the fourth to lead the Trojans (12-4), ranked No. 35 in the state overall by MaxPreps and No. 2 among NCISAA 4A teams.
Grant Aycock went 3 for 3 while Mason Russell added a double and two RBIs and Christian Walker had a single and an RBI as Wesleyan totaled nine hits for the game — more than half of them in the first two innings.
“We started out strong,” said Leonard, a sophomore catcher. “We started falling apart when they started getting runs there. But, in the end, we just kept it solid and got the win. So, I feel good about it.”
The Trojans grabbed the lead when, following three walks to start the inning, Leonard homered to left-center field for a quick 4-0 lead. They loaded the bases again later in the inning, and Mason Crocker and Walker added run-scoring hits.
Wesleyan sent 13 batters to the plate in the first. In the second, with two on and one out, Russell doubled to right-center to score two more to lead 10-0. The Trojans added single runs in the fourth and fifth.
“I just kind of got down in the count,” Leonard said of his grand slam. “I had a feeling he was going to throw a curveball. So I just sat back and hacked at it. It’s the best feeling. Nothing better than trotting around the bases like that,” he said with a smile.
Starting pitcher Grayson McDonald got the win for Wesleyan, striking out five in four solid innings. Brady Turner struggled in his start for Oak Grove, but Riley Ruiz pitched well in relief, striking out six in 5 2/3 innings.
Gage Doss had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for the Grizzlies (8-5), ranked No. 45 in the state and No. 9 in the NCHSAA 3A West. Dawson Shelton also doubled and had two RBIs, while Anson Lemly had two hits and Jake Smith and Tyler Shytle each had a hit and an RBI.
Oak Grove, which had eight hits, cut its deficit in half during a five-run fourth, thanks to Shelton’s double and Doss’ homer. It added two more during a seven-batter sixth inning. But the early hole was just too much to climb from.
“It is what it is — you just can’t give them that many runs,” Grizzlies coach Mike Meadows said. “If you look at the board, eight runs in the first and then we settled down. If we don’t give up an eight-spot, it’d be interesting to see. But he wasn’t going to let it get too close,” he said with a smile.
Both teams are scheduled to play again today. Wesleyan will visit crosstown rival High Point Christian, while Oak Grove will travel to Mid-Piedmont Conference foe Montgomery Central.
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 12, OAK GROVE 7
OG 000 502 0 – 7 8 1
WCA 802 011 0 – 12 9 2
WP – McDonald (4IP, 5K, 3BB, 6H, 5R, 5ER, 1HBP); LP – Turner (1/3IP, 0K, 7BB, 1H, 8R, 7ER, 1WP)
Leading hitters – OG: Doss (2-5, HR, 2RBI), Shelton (1-2, 2B, 2RBI), Smith (1-2 RBI), Shytle (1-3, RBI), Lemly (2-4); WCA: Aycock (3-3), W. Papciak (2-3, HR, RBI), Leonard (1-4, HR, 4RBI), Walker (1-3, RBI), Russell (1-3, 2B, 2RBI)
