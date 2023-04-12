TRINITY — Trinity took advantage of some opportunities to lead big early and held off Glenn the rest of the way.
The Bulldogs scored five runs in the first inning, Landon Mowery pitched well in five innings and Trinity defeated the Bobcats 9-5 in nonconference baseball Thursday evening at Trinity.
Ethan Willard went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs to key the Bulldogs (11-7), who are second in the PAC 1A/2A standings behind powerhouse Randleman. Jacob Proctor went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while Mowery, who doubled, and Andon Simmons, who drove in a run, also had two hits each.
The Bulldogs, trailing by a run in the first, put their first two batters on base and were poised to move them over with a sacrifice bunt. But Glenn’s toss to first sailed high and wide, and both runners for Trinity scored to give it the lead.
A two-run home run by Willard two batters later and a run off an error later in the inning added to the outburst for the Bulldogs, who sent 10 batters to the plate in the inning in building a 5-1 advantage.
Trinity tacked on two more runs in the second, highlighted by RBI singles by Willard and Simmons, and single runs in the third and fifth innings — both by Simmons, who doubled in a run in the third and singled in a run in the fifth.
The Bulldogs totaled 14 hits for the game while the Bobcats had six.
Mowery pieced together a strong performance on the mound. He struck out nine while scattering five hits and two walks in five innings to earn the pitching win. Simmons then pitched the final two innings to finish off the victory.
Logan Stump took the loss for Glenn in 1 2/3 innings. Alexavier Pender, who pitched 3 1/3 innings, and Peyton Horn, who threw the final inning, pitched reasonably well in relief. But hot bats by Trinity and a handful of miscues were too much to overcome.
Gesean Hardy doubled, homered and drove in two to lead the Bobcats (11-8), who are in sixth place in the Central Piedmont 4A Conference — but just one game behind a three-way tie for second place behind first-place East Forsyth.
Chris Shoemaker also homered while Craig McGhee and Chase Gora each had a hit and an RBI. Glenn had a great look at building a big lead of their own in the first, loading the bases with one out, but only managed one run in the inning.
Hardy’s two-run home run in the second and Shoemaker’s solo home run in the fifth kept the Bobcats within shouting distance. McGhee added an RBI single in the seventh to keep Glenn’s hopes alive, but it just couldn’t catch the Bulldogs.
Both teams will play again tonight — as the Bobcats conclude their conference series at Mount Tabor, while Trinity hosts nonconference foe East Davidson.
