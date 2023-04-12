HPTSPTS-04-13-23 TRINITY BASEBALL.jpg

Trinity’s Ethan Willard (1) celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a home run during Wednesday’s game vs. Glenn at Trinity.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

TRINITY — Trinity took advantage of some opportunities to lead big early and held off Glenn the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs scored five runs in the first inning, Landon Mowery pitched well in five innings and Trinity defeated the Bobcats 9-5 in nonconference baseball Thursday evening at Trinity.

