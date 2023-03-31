WALLBURG — North Davidson got hot early, and there was little Ledford could do to cool it down.
The Black Knights — with a flurry of hard hits — scored 10 runs in the first inning, and the Panthers, try as they did, couldn’t muster much of a comeback in falling 16-4 in five innings on a rainy Friday night in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball at Ledford.
“Whenever we could get to the balls they hit, I thought we fielded it pretty well,” Ledford coach Jonathan Evans said. “And I thought we had good at-bats and hit it pretty well. Just credit to them — they hit it where we weren’t a lot tonight.”
Alex Graham had a double, a home run and three RBIs to lead the Panthers (6-4 overall, 2-3 conference), who finished their first run through MPC play in the middle of the standings. Sophie Wheat went 2 for 2 with a double and two runs.
But North (7-2, 3-1), which stayed tied with Central Davidson for second place behind Oak Grove, was simply too much early as Kayla Milam’s three-run home run highlighted a 15-batter first inning. It added four in the second and two in the sixth.
“It’s incredibly hard (to stop),” Evans said. “They had all the momentum. It felt like anywhere we moved people, they hit it where we weren’t and a few times over the fence.
“But credit to my third pitcher, Emma Tesh, for coming in and just slowing everything down. She threw at a speed they weren’t used to, and in a game that looked like we were going to last three innings she got us through five. So credit to her.”
Milam, a junior left-hander, was solid in earning the pitching win, striking out three. Leah Leonard took the loss in less than an inning. Left-hander Grace Henry didn’t have much luck either stemming the tide, but freshman right-hander Emma Tesh fared better.
She got out of the first and limited the damage the rest of the way — tallying scoreless innings in the third and fourth. Ledford scratched across a run on a wild pitch in the first and Graham hit a three-run home run in the fifth.
And the Panthers had a handful of hard hits that were right at fielders. They just couldn’t get anything substantial going to threaten a comeback. So, they’ll regroup for Central Davidson on the road Tuesday and Southern Guilford at home Wednesday.
“I think tonight we flush it,” Evans said. “There’s not a lot you can take away other than they hit the ball really hard. So, we’ll come back next week. We’ll be all right — we’ve been here before. We’ll come back and put forth a good effort Tuesday.”
