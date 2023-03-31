WALLBURG — North Davidson got hot early, and there was little Ledford could do to cool it down.

The Black Knights — with a flurry of hard hits — scored 10 runs in the first inning, and the Panthers, try as they did, couldn’t muster much of a comeback in falling 16-4 in five innings on a rainy Friday night in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball at Ledford.

