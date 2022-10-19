THOMASVILLE — During the preseason, East Davidson’s boys soccer team set the goal of winning the school’s first conference championship in the sport, according to coach Jordan Beck.
The Golden Eagles put the finishing touches on accomplishing that mission Wednesday when they defeated Thomasville 9-0 at the Allen Brown Sports Complex.
With the victory, East improved to 11-0 in the Central Carolina 2A/1A Conference and locked up the title by keeping at least a two-game lead over second-place West Davidson with just a match with the Green Dragons remaining.
“I don’t set the goals,” Beck said. “After we have tryouts and train for a week or two, I send the guys off as a team and they set their goals. I feel if they set their goals, they are going to fight harder for them. Their first goal was to win the conference. The school hasn’t won a men’s soccer championship and so they said, ‘We’re going to do that this year, that’s what we want to do.’ Hats off to them setting those goals and achieving them for now.”
Ethan Campbell-Young scored a hat track as East improved to 16-3-1 overall. Frankie Cortes, in his first game back following an injury, added two goals, and Moses Aguilera, Jair Paniagua, Geraldo Montelando and Luiz Lopez had one each.
Lopez and Matthew Campbell-Young had two assists each, with Paniagua and Jonathan Canales had one apiece as East posted its second nine-goal victory over the Bulldogs this season.
“It’s the end of the season so we wanted to do things the right way,” Beck said. “We wanted to fight the entire time. We want to treat everyone the same, no matter what the records are or where they are in conference. They brought it. They had the right mentality. I can’t ask for anything else.”
Thomasville dropped to 4-13-2 overall and 3-6-1 in the conference but remained first among the league’s 1A teams with two games remaining. North Rowan is next at 2-8-1 with one game left,
East dominated possession in the first half and the Bulldogs packed in their defense, making it hard to maneuver for clear shots.
The Golden Eagles’ first goal came on a rebound when Cortes fired a shot off a kick-rebound by the Bulldogs keeper in the 18th minute, and the second was the result of Ethan Campbell-Young easily shooting a penalty kick into the back of the net in the 24th minute.
“(Cortes) wanted to come back today,” Beck said. “He was our leading scorer at one point in the season. He participated in practice the past couple of days. He wanted to come back and get a feel of being with the team, and he had an immediate impact.”
Aguilera corralled a high-arching pass sent deep into the box and scored in the 27th minute. But, the Golden Eagles, who had been stymied trying to score from the left side of the formation, took control in the last five minutes of the half by scoring twice on passes from the left side. Paniagua scored on a header off a free kick from close to the left sideline in the 35th minute and Cortes scored off Ethan Campbell-Young’s feed in the 38th minute.
Ethan Campbell-Young scored off a cross from Matthew Campbell-Young in the 55th minute and off a pass from Lopez in the 59th minute. Montelano tallied in the 64th minute and the match ended because of mercy rule when Lopez scored with 6:25 remaining.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.