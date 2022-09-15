HIGH POINT — If playing at home for the first time this season provided any inspiration, the High Point University volleyball team didn’t show it Wednesday.
James Madison outplayed the Panthers in just about every facet and rolled to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-19 nonconference sweep in the Mills Center.
To say that HPU coach Ryan Meek was less than pleased was an understatement.
“We were bad all the way around,” Meek said. “We’ve been inconsistent all year and it showed up today. We didn’t control the ball the way we needed, we didn’t play with any intensity and we didn’t compete at all. When you don’t do those things, it’s going to be a long night.”
HPU (7-4) led for the first time on the first point of the third set. The Panthers tied three times early in the first then fell behind 10-3 and never recovered. They trailed for all of the second, falling behind as much as 13-7 and 15-8. The Panthers took their last of five leads in the nip-and-tuck third at 20-19. The Dukes (6-3) of the Sun Belt Conference then swept the last six points that included two kills by Danielle Nathan, who led JMU with 13, a block and three HPU attack errors.
HPU was limited to a .107 hitting percentage, including just .024 in the third set, while the Dukes hit at .301, including a .593 clip in the second set. James Madison held a 40-37 advantage in kills and 14-1 in blocks. HPU did lead in digs 44-41 and both teams had 32 assists.
Meek said the performance was similar to a three set loss to Kennesaw State and inconsistency has been a problem since the start of last season.
“I think we were consistent in the nonconference last year than I think we turned off our engines,” Meek said. “We went 15-1 in conference, but I think we won a lot of those matches on talent. We talked this year about turning over a new leaf and it hasn’t happened.”
HPU’s leader in kills, Dylan Maberry, had just 10. Ally Van Eekeren led in assists with 22. Jenny Wessling led with 12 digs.
James Madison played without its overwhelming leader in kills, Miette Veldman.
“Whether they had her or not, we were in trouble today,” Meek said. “The kids that filled in had 13 and 10 kills. They more than filled the roll. When you get outblocked 14-1. . . when you make 25 attack errors in three sets, it doesn’t matter. They could have had junior high kids out there and we would have lost.”
