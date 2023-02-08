DURHAM — Duke scored 10 unanswered goals from late in the first quarter through early in the third and sailed past High Point University 20-9 in nonconference men’s lacrosse Tuesday at Koshinen Stadium. It was HPU’s season opener.

Michael Ippolito led the Panthers with three goals. Colin Cooke had two and Rick Rizzo, Jack VanOverbeke and Nick Murphy one each.

