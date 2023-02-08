DURHAM — Duke scored 10 unanswered goals from late in the first quarter through early in the third and sailed past High Point University 20-9 in nonconference men’s lacrosse Tuesday at Koshinen Stadium. It was HPU’s season opener.
Michael Ippolito led the Panthers with three goals. Colin Cooke had two and Rick Rizzo, Jack VanOverbeke and Nick Murphy one each.
Van Overbeke took a feed from Pete St. Geme scored the first goal of the game. After Duke scored four, Ippolito scored twice, one assisted by Branden Mayea.
The Blue Devils then went on their huge run that started with a man-up goal by Dyson Williams and ended when Charles Balsamo scored with 14:07 left in the third and made it 15-3.
Williams finished with seven goals as the Blue Devils held a 36-25 advantage in shots on goal and a 37-29 margin in ground balls.
Each team won 15 faceoffs, but Duke grabbed 8 in the second period. Collin Hoben won 9 of 18 for HPU and Luca Accardo was 5 of 11.
Van Overbeke led HPU with seven shots. Rizzo and Ippolito had six and Mayea five.
The Panthers return to action in their home opener Saturday at 11 a.m. against Detroit Mercy.
