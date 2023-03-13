GREENSBORO — Duke enjoys a full head of steam as it prepares to face Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. in Orlando.
The Blue Devils logged their ninth straight win as they defeated Virginia 59-49 Saturday in the Greensboro Coliseum for the program’s 22nd ACC tournament championship. The run is decidedly different than their 7-6 start in ACC play, a stretch that ended with back-to-back losses to Miami, whom they defeated in Friday’s semifinals, and the Cavaliers.
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer, who became the third to win the ACC tournament in his first try on the bench and the first to win it as a player and coach, said it was a matter of a freshmen-dominated team coming together.
Duke (26-8) started four freshmen – tournament MVP Kyle Fillipowski, Derrick Lively, Mark Mitchell and Tyrese Proctor along with junior guard Jeremy Roach — with another freshman, Dariq Whitehead as its sixth man. Whitehead has missed eight games and Roach four because of injuries.
“I think for us, it was hard just to get the continuity,” Scheyer said. “When you have certain guys out, it's hard to build as a team. So these guys just stuck with it. Jeremy has grown tremendously this year. Not just the last couple years, but this year he's grown tremendously. Flip in the summer, I was worried about this guy a little bit, man.”
During the tournament, Duke led all but 4:32, all of that against Miami.
The Blue Devils beat Virginia at its own game, with hard-nosed defense that held the Cavaliers to 16 buckets on 48 attempts, forced 12 turnovers and swiped 10 steals. For the longest time, the Cavaliers’ shooting percentage stayed under 30 percent with the number of turnovers more than the number of field goals.
Duke allowed only 17 points in the first half, a season low, on the way to holding a team under its season average for the 30th time in 34 games.The nine-game winning streak is currently tied for the best among Power 5 teams.
Roach led the way offensively as he scored 23 that included 19 in a second half in which he hit big bucket after big bucket. Filipowski, who became the seventh freshman to win the Everett Case Award as the Tournament MVP, added 20 and also grabbed 10 rebounds.
With the tournament championship, the Blue Devils earned the ACC’s automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. Four other teams received at-large bids. Virginia received a No. 4 seed and faces No. 13 Furman, also in Orlando on Thursday. Miami, which lost to Duke in the semifinals, is a No. 5 seed and plays No. 12 Drake on Friday in Albany, New York.
N.C. State is a No. 11 seed and faces Creighton on Friday in Denver. Pittsburgh is also a No. 11 seed but plays Mississippi State in a First-Four game on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio. The winner faces No. 6 Iowa State on Friday here.
