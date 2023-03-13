GREENSBORO — Duke enjoys a full head of steam as it prepares to face Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. in Orlando.

The Blue Devils logged their ninth straight win as they defeated Virginia 59-49 Saturday in the Greensboro Coliseum for the program’s 22nd ACC tournament championship. The run is decidedly different than their 7-6 start in ACC play, a stretch that ended with back-to-back losses to Miami, whom they defeated in Friday’s semifinals, and the Cavaliers.

