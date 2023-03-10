GREENSBORO — In the first year under head coach and former player Jon Scheyer, Duke will attempt to win its 22nd ACC tournament championship tonight.
The Blue Devils earned its place in the final by holding off Miami 85-78 in Friday night’s first semifinal game at the Greensboro Coliseum.
“Greensboro is a special place for me,” said Jon Scheyer, who was on the 2010 team that won a championship in Greensboro. “I’m not reminiscing right now. The whole year I’ve tried to stay in the moment. If I start talking about 2009, 2010, my guys will start rolling their eyes, so I’m not going to start that at all.”
The fourth-seeded Blue Devils, which won for the eighth straight time and improved to 25-8, grabbed the lead with a run late in the first half and kept it for all the second, surviving whenever the Hurricanes made a run. Top-seeded Miami came closest at 66-65 and later pulled within two at 69-67 with just under five minutes left.
Duke then went on a 9-2 run keyed by two buckets from Kyle Filipowski and capped by a Jeremy Roach 3, and the Hurricanes (25-7) got no closer than four.
“That’s been a huge focus for the past month, responding to runs,” Roach said. “Everyone in the ACC is good, and we know they are going to make runs. We just have to stick together and have confidence.”
Filipowski led the Blue Devils, who committed just four turnovers in the second half, with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Dariq Whitehead had 16 points, Tyrese Proctor 15, Mark Mitchell 14 and Roach 13.
ACC Player of the Year Isaiah Wong led Miami with 22 and Jordan Miller had 17.
Duke led 41-36 at the end of a hectic first half that included 12 lead changes and seven ties. Miami’s last lead occurred at 34-33 when Jordan Miller drove for a layup with 2:15 left in the period. Duke regained it when Dariq Whitehead hit three free throws with 2:07 to go and began an 8-2 Blue Devil run over the remainder of the half.
Dereck Lively’s follow dunk made it 38-34, and Miller canned a bucket, Whitehead’s 3 left the Blue Devils ahead by five at the break.
Hurricanes forward Norchard Omier injured his ankle just 66 seconds into the game when he landed on it awkwardly, Omier was helped to the locker room, eventually returned to the bench and stayed there for the remainder of the game.
