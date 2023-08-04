Rockers logo.jpg

HIGH POINT — Lew Ford became the seventh player in the Atlantic League’s 500 RBI club as Long Island throttled the Rockers 7-1 on Friday night in the first game of a three-game series at Truist Point.

Ford reached his milestone with a one-run double in the third inning that put Long Island in front 2-0. The Ducks got on the board in the first when Rueben Tejada sent one of Justin Nicolino’s pitches over the left field fence.