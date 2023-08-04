HIGH POINT — Lew Ford became the seventh player in the Atlantic League’s 500 RBI club as Long Island throttled the Rockers 7-1 on Friday night in the first game of a three-game series at Truist Point.
Ford reached his milestone with a one-run double in the third inning that put Long Island in front 2-0. The Ducks got on the board in the first when Rueben Tejada sent one of Justin Nicolino’s pitches over the left field fence.
Carlos Castro added a two-run homer down the right field line in the fourth off Nicolino, who allowed all seven Long Island runs and 11 hits in seven innings while dropping to 4-1. The Ducks scored their last three runs on a two-run triple and an infield single in the sixth.
Long Island lefthander Robert Stock Jr. (7-2) held the Rockers scoreless until Shed Long Jr. laced an RBI in the eighth. Long Jr. led the Rockers with three hits while D.J. Burt added two.
Stock, who left after the eighth, scattered seven hits and struck out one while his defense turned five double plays, four of them in the first four innings. The five double plays hit into by High Point set a Rockers record, eclipsing the former mark of four set against the Sugar Land Skeeters in 2019.
Stock allowed a lead-off single to D.J. Burt but Quincy Latimore grounded into a 6-4-3 double play. In the second, Beau Taylor started the inning with a walk but was erased on another 6-4-3 twin killing. Brian Parreira was hit by a pitch to start the third but was eliminated on a 6-3 double play. Long Jr. singled to start the fourth but a 4-6-3 double play ball from Ben Aklinski cut the inning short. The fifth double play came in the ninth inning when Zander Wiel lined out sharply to Carlos Castro at first who stepped on the bag to double off Taylor.
The Rockers are now 14-9 in the second half and 55-31 overall.
