HIGH POINT — For eight innings against Long Island starting pitcher Kyle Lobstein, the Rockers’ hitting was as tame as mild salsa.
Lobstein (2-2) scattered four hits, struck out nine and didn’t allow a High Point base runner to reach second as the Ducks rolled 8-2 on Friday at Truist Point. Helped by two double plays, Lobsteing faced just 26 batters, two over the minimum for eight innings.
“He was down in the strike zone all day and was ahead of everybody,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “That’s the best start we’ve run into in a month or month and a half. Guys were coming back to the dugout shaking their heads. Sometimes you run into that and we ran into a buzzsaw tonight. But it was nice to see the guys get the bats going and get a couple of runs going into tomorrow.”
The Rockers (48-27, 7-5 second half) sent eight batters to the plate against Kevin Quackenbush and collected the other half of their eight hits in avoiding their third shutout of the season.
D.J. Burt laced a leadoff single, went to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a groundout and scored when Dai-Kang Yang singled.
Beau Taylor then singled and Quicny Latimore was hit in the back by a pitch, loading the bases. Yang scored when Ben Aklinski singled, keeping the bases loaded with two outs. But the game ended when Brian Parreira looked at a called third strike.
Burt and Yang each had two hits and no one else had more than one.
Rockers starting pitcher Ryan Weiss, who went 5 1/3 innings, allowed all but one of the Ducks’ runs and 11 of their hits. He struck out two and walked none.
‘(Weiss) isn’t pitching inside,” Keefe said. “He’s got a ton of movement but you don’t pitch them inside and knock them off the plate, they’re going to be aggressive. You can stay aggressive when they’re not running the ball in on your hands. That’s what we started doing when Weiss came out and it obviously worked.”
Brian Goodwin put the Ducks (40-34, 3-8 first half) on the board by smacking a two-run homer in the fourth, and Alex Dickers stroked a two-run double in the fifth. In the sixth, a fielding error led to one run and Jonathan Gunzman and Boog Powell followed with RBI singles.
“Weiss is going through a lull but the ball is coming out of his hand fantastic,” Keefe said. “I think they barrelled two balls all day. They just found every hole that they could.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.