HIGH POINT — For eight innings against Long Island starting pitcher Kyle Lobstein, the Rockers’ hitting was as tame as mild salsa.

Lobstein (2-2) scattered four hits, struck out nine and didn’t allow a High Point base runner to reach second as the Ducks rolled 8-2 on Friday at Truist Point. Helped by two double plays, Lobsteing faced just 26 batters, two over the minimum for eight innings.