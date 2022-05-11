HIGH POINT — Miles Williams laced a leadoff double that drove in the go-ahead run and the Charleston Dirty Birds defeated the Rockers 3-2 in 11 innings Wednesday night at Truist Point stadium.
Williams’ drive off High Point reliever and loser Adam Choplick scored Engel Beltre, who started the inning on second as a ghost runner under international rules.
Ryan Lawlor, who held the Rockers in check in the ninth and 10th, was the winner in the first game in Rockers history to go more than 10 innings.
High Point threatened in the bottom of the 11th. Johnny Field led off with a bloop hit that put runners on third and first. But the Rockers could not push at least the tying run across.
Jay Gonzalez lifted a popup that was caught in the middle of the infield for the first out, and Jerry Downs and Michael Russell struck out against Tyler Wilson, who got a save.
Both teams went in order in the 10th. The Rockers’ ghost runner Xander Wiel was picked off second for one of High Point’s outs.
All of the Rockers scoring came in the sixth when they made it 2-2. Ben Aklinski, Zander Wiel and Quincy Latimore laced consecutive doubles to center, scoring Aklinski and Wiel. Aklinski’s hit bounced over the center field wall. Wiel and Latimore lifted fly balls that fell in when the Dirty Birds’ centerfielder could not make a diving catch.
The Dirty Birds scored a run in each of the first two innings after lifting lead-off doubles against Rockers starter Criag Stem, who was brought in on a one-day contract to help a staff short on starters with Cooper Casad and Neil Uskali on the injured list.
Dirty Birds starter Kit Scheetz held the Rockers to just two doubles while holding High Point scoreless over the first five innings.
The series concludes today at 6:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.