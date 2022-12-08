HIGH POINT — Zane Dinkins did a lit bit of everything down the stretch for the Westchester Country Day boys basketball team Thursday night.
Dinkins scored 11 of the Wildcats’ last 15 points, including the go-ahead bucket with 1:37 remaining, and came up with a pass interception at the end that sealed the Wildcats’ come-from-behind 63-60 victory over Salem Baptist on Thursday in Brooks Gym.
In addition to that, he twice grabbed a mop and cleaned up the moisture left from bodies hitting the floor in the closing minutes.
“I was doing my job,” Dinkins said of his play on the court. “I was doing whatever I could to help us win.”
Dinkins, who finished 17 points, said he was happier about getting the win than with the amount of points he scored. The win, which boosted the Wildcats to 3-4, was much needed after a blowout loss to Greensboro Day on Tuesday.
“You can’t say enough about Zane’s hard work,” Westchester head coach Brook Patterson said. “He’s in the gym all the time. It couldn’t happen to a better kid.”
Westchester, which trailed by 10 late in the third quarter, was down eight before the rally began in earnest with six straight points, the last of those coming when Dinkins made a layup before crashing into a Viking trying to draw a charge, hitting the floor hard and banging his elbow with 4:33 left.
“I tweaked some of my muscles but I’m fine,” Dinkins said.
Dinkins went to the bench briefly for medical attention, returned and streaked for a layup that followed a Salem 3. After another Viking bucket, he canned a 3 that brought Westchester within two. Salem’s next possession ended in a blocked shot and Josh Bayne of the Wildcats hit a layup that tied the score 57-57.
Dinkins drove for a layup that put Westchester up 61-60 with 1:37 left and the Wildcats never trailed again. Dinkins made the front end of a one-and-one for a 62-60 lead with 36.4 seconds left but the second was negated by a lane violation.
Westchester center Jalen Umstead, who led the Wildcats with 24 points, stopped Salem’s next offensive effort with a blocked shot. Dinkins was fouled, made the first but missed the second, leaving the Wildcats up 63-60 with 20 seconds left.
Collin Morrison of Salem, trying to tie the score, misfired on a 3-point attempt from about 20 feet with under five seconds to go. M.J. Edwards of Westchester grabbed the rebound, was fouled and missed the front end of a one-and-one with 3.1 seconds left.
Salem got the ball and headed upcourt. What was thought to be the final horn sounded before the Vikings could attempt a shot but officials ruled that Salem head coach Jon Weavil had called a time out with .4 seconds left. The Vikings (3-5) lobbed in a pass intended for shooting guard T.J. Corbin, who led Salem with 25 points, but Dinkins was in the right place to intercept it.
Westchester led early as it got the ball inside to Umstead, who scored 13 points that fueled a 19-13 lead with 5:50 left in the second quarter. The Wildcats shot poorly for the rest of the half as Salem closed it on a 17-4 run for a 30-23 halftime lead.
Westchester played a more uptempo style in the third quarter as it kept matching Salem basket for basket and trailed by seven entering the fourth.
“Our guys kept fighting,” Patterson said. “We’ve been struggling shooting the ball. We did that Tuesday and we did that in the first half today for sure. All of a sudden we got our confidence and that changed the game. We had done a good job defensively in the first half, we just weren’t making shots.”
