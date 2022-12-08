HPTSPTS-12-09-22 WESTCHESTER BASKETBALL.jpg

Westchester Country Day’s Zane Dinkins goes up for a basket against Salem Baptist Christian’s Jayden Adams on defense during Thursday’s game at Westchester.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Zane Dinkins did a lit bit of everything down the stretch for the Westchester Country Day boys basketball team Thursday night.

Dinkins scored 11 of the Wildcats’ last 15 points, including the go-ahead bucket with 1:37 remaining, and came up with a pass interception at the end that sealed the Wildcats’ come-from-behind 63-60 victory over Salem Baptist on Thursday in Brooks Gym.

