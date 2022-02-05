HIGH POINT — Early in the second half against Winthrop on Saturday, High Point University women’s head coach Chelsea Banbury told her team to pick up its defensive intensity.
The Panthers responded, using defense to spark a 20-0 run to go up 33 and roll to an 86-44 win over the overmatched Eagles at the Qubein Center.
HPU held Wintrhop to 10 of 42 shooting over the first three quarters, including 2 of 14 in the third before the Eagles hit 7 of 11 in the fourth. The Panthers forced Winthrop into making more turnovers (20) than field goals (17) and scored 24 points off the miscues.
HPU hit 11 of 16 shots in the third quarter as it got to the basket with regularity and hit 9 of 17 in the fourth. The Panthers shot 48.5% for the game.
“We talked about it at halftime that we needed to come out with better defensive intensity,” Banbury said.”I didn’t see it to start in the second half, we were sagging off people. It did pick up, and that’s where the run came from. As long as we continue to play team defense, things are going to be easier for us.”
The win was the third straight and fourth in five games for the Panthers, who improved to 9-11 and 6-3 in the conference, and scored the most points against a Division 1 opponent this season. The win came on the heels of an impressive 75-53 victory at North Carolina A&T on Wednesday.
“The past couple of games we’ve done a better job of executing the game plan,” Banbury said. “Against A&T, the game plan was to take care of the ball. The kids bought into that. We had 13 turnovers but five were deadball turnovers, so they weren’t getting points off that. We’re starting to take teams out of what they want to do and how they want to score and how they want to defend us. They’re understanding more of the game plan and scouting report and how we want to play.”
HPU also took care of the ball this time, committing just eight turnovers against Winthrop, which has routinely lost by 20 or more in conference and fell to 4-16 and 2-7.
Nakyah Terrell led the Panthers with 17 points, Claire Waytt and Lalmani Simmons had 12 each and Jordan Edwards had 11. Jenson Edwards grabbed 10 rebounds as HPU enjoyed a 44-34 advantage on the boards.
Keyed by two 3s from Wyatt and one from Jordan Edwards, the Panthers jumped out to a 11-2 lead in the first five minutes as Winthrop missed seven of its first eight shots. The Eagles never got closer than six.
Sierra Hunter led Winthrop with 15 points that included 11 in the fourth quarter.
HPU returns to action on Monday against Radford in the Qubein Center.
