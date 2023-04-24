HPTSPTS-04-25-23 ROCKERS.jpg

High Point Rockers Ben Aklinski swings through for a single hit during a preseason game against the Black Sox at Truist Point on Monday.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT— With the deadline for cutting players drawing closer, a closed scrimmage against a travel team on Monday at Truist Point didn’t make some of the decisions on who to keep and who to let go any easier for Rockers manager Jamie Keefe.

“This was nice because those Black Sox kids can play,” Keefe said. “This is what we needed, our guys to get a bunch of innings. It’s cutting time, so we need to make decisions, and it’s going to be hard because we have guys who are throwing the heck out of the ball who aren’t going to make the club. But that’s baseball and that’s what we do. We’re going to sit down tonight and make some tough decisions.”

