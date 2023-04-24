HIGH POINT— With the deadline for cutting players drawing closer, a closed scrimmage against a travel team on Monday at Truist Point didn’t make some of the decisions on who to keep and who to let go any easier for Rockers manager Jamie Keefe.
“This was nice because those Black Sox kids can play,” Keefe said. “This is what we needed, our guys to get a bunch of innings. It’s cutting time, so we need to make decisions, and it’s going to be hard because we have guys who are throwing the heck out of the ball who aren’t going to make the club. But that’s baseball and that’s what we do. We’re going to sit down tonight and make some tough decisions.”
The Rockers unofficially won 4-3 on John Nogowski’s bloop RBI single in the eighth, which was his second of the game. Keefe had a batting order of 11 players that fluctuated and three Rockers pitchers took the mound for the Black Sox, enabling Keefe to see six of his pitchers work.
Jonathan Crawford started for the Rockers and went four innings, which was followed by reliever Ben Braymer going four and Austin Ross tossing the ninth. Neil Uskali was one of the Rockers pitchers who threw against his teammates. He went four innings and was followed by relievers Gabriel Castellanos and Jeremy Rhodes for an inning each as they combined for six shutout frames.
The Black Sox scored all of their runs against Crawford in the fifth on a solo homer and a two-run single.
“These guys are battling to have a spot,” Keefe said. “Crawf was 93-94 (mph) and threw one bad pitch. . . . No matter who it was tonight — Neil, Crawf, Casty, Bryamer, Ross — everyone can pitch here. Are they all going to make the roster? ‘No.’ And that’s the part that (stinks).”
Keefe tried his infielders at multiple positions.
“Our roster is going to have nine guys who have played shortstop in pro baseball, so we’re pretty athletic,” Keefe said. “We’re more mobile than we’ve been. We don’t have the home run hitters, but we’ll be fine. And part of it’s been fun because I’m starting to see who some of the leaders are going to be. Intrasquad games are great, but it’s better when you have all the guys sitting over here together.”
Monday’s scrimmage followed home-and-away exhibition games Friday and Saturday against Gastonia.
High Point managed just three hits and lost 7-3 at Truist Point in the first game and belted five homers in an 11-3 win in Gastonia on Saturday.
Brian Perreira, High Point native Randy Norris and former Ragsdale standout Cesar Trejo hit two-run homers, and J.R. DiSarcina and Ryan Grotjohn sent solo shots out of CaraMont Health Stadium.
Norris hit a solo homer on Friday and notched a single before Perreira’s blast on Saturday.
Craig Stem, who led the Rockers with seven wins last season, gave up a two-run homer in four innings of work, and Mickey Jannis, Ryan Dull, AJ Cole and Jameson McGrane combined to allow just one run over the final five innings as the bullpen turned in a solid performance for the second straight night.
On Friday, Grotjohn, the projected starter at shortstop, laced a two-run single in the sixth inning after the Rockers, first run was forced in by a balk. Norris homered to right in the ninth.
High Point starting pitcher Brandon Leibrandt struggled as he gave up the Honey Hunters’ first four runs. He surrendered two walks before one run scored in the first and two in the third that were followed by a one-run double, one-run single and a sacrifice fly.
Two walks and a balk put runners on second and third with one out in the ninth for the Rockers. But, Gastonia got out of the jam with a pair of strikeouts.
