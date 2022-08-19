HPTSPTS-08-20-22 SOUTHWEST FOOTBALL.jpg

Oak Grove’s Kayden Hart carries the ball as Southwest Guilford’s Hunter Kane dives for a tackle during Friday night’s season opener at Southwest.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Aiden Daugherty kicked a 21-yard field goal as time expired and Oak Grove edged Southwest Guilford in the season-opener for both schools Friday at Southwest.

Daugherty’s boot capped a drive that started at the Grizzlies’ 26 after Southwest tied the score on Cale Lloyd’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Darius Hairston and Lloyd’s two-point conversion pass to Elijah Godfrey with 3:20 left to go.

