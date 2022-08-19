HIGH POINT — Aiden Daugherty kicked a 21-yard field goal as time expired and Oak Grove edged Southwest Guilford in the season-opener for both schools Friday at Southwest.
Daugherty’s boot capped a drive that started at the Grizzlies’ 26 after Southwest tied the score on Cale Lloyd’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Darius Hairston and Lloyd’s two-point conversion pass to Elijah Godfrey with 3:20 left to go.
The winning drive was aided on a penalty for unnecessary roughness for a hit on Oak Grove quarterback Connor Creech that gave the Grizzlies a first down at the Southwest 36 and survived when Creech turned a fumbled snap into an 8-yard gain to the 21.
Daughtery’s boot provided a joyful engine to a game that started miserably for Oak Grove and a miserable ending that started on a high note for the Cowboys, who scored on their second and third possession for a 12-0 lead with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Cowboys’ extra point attempts were blocked after both scores.
Starting quarterback Corbin Wilson and Lloyd each led one of those scoring drives. Wilson got the Southwest offense going with a 39-yard run to the Oak Grove 24 and later threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Horne.
Except for one series at the end of the first half, Horne went the rest of the way at quarterback. His 14-yard pass to Hairston made it 12-0.
Penalties ruined scoring opportunities for Southwest in the second quarter while the Cowboy defense held Oak Grove to 38 yards in the first half. The second half didn’t start much better for the Grizzlies on their first two possessions of the second half as Creech threw an interception and lost a fumble.
Oak Grove for the most part ditched its running game after and moved the ball on the running of Creech, Talib Tuttle and Kayden Hart. The Grizzlies drove 982 yards for its first score 13-yard pass from Creech to Peyton Parker with 3:45 left in the third quarter.
The Grizzlies took the lead with two touchdowns in 1:30 seconds at the start of the fourth quarter.
Creech cut through the Southwest defense on a 25-yard scoring run on the first play of the period, and Isaiah McGuffin intercepted Lloyd’s desperation pass out his endzone and returned it eight yards for a touchdown that made it 20-12 with 10:22 to go.
