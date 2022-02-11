HIGH POINT — The three most notable golf tournaments played on High Point’s public courses occupy their usual spots on the calendar this year.
The 36-hole Bud Kivett Memorial, which serves as the city championship, is slated April 30-May 1, the Oak Hollow website recently posted. The first round is played at Blair Park with the second round at Oak Hollow after the field is flighted.
The HPGA Memorial will return May 21-22 at Blair Park, keeping its spot a week before Memorial Day, according to Blair Park head pro Johnny Carroll.
As in recent years, the Kivett and the Memorial will have regular and senior divisions.
And, the High Point Junior tournament, which is conducted by the Tarheel Youth Golf Association, is slated July 13-14 according to the TYGA website. As with the Kivett tournament, the first round is at Blair Park and the second at Oak Hollow.
Entries are being accepted for the Kivett either online or by calling the Oak Hollow pro shop at 336-883-3260. The tournament is open to amateurs 16 and older. It is open to as many as 216 players but has drawn 110-120 recently.
Entries for the High Point Junior, which draws players from across the state, will be accepted starting May 10 through the TYGA website. In advance of the High Point Junior, the TYGA has scheduled a one-day tournament at Blair Park on June 29 and one at Oak Hollow on June 30.
The High Point Junior is the first two big youth tournaments scheduled locally within a week. Holly Ridge in Archdale will host the Dogwood Junior Boys tournament July 19-21.
High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek course will host its National Senior Amateur Hall of Fame tournament a week earlier than usual on June 8-10 and will host the North Carolina Four-Ball tournament from Sept 16-18.
