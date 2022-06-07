HIGH POINT – High Point University women’s basketball head coach Chelsea Banbury enjoyed a much welcome sight as the Panthers began summer workouts Tuesday.
Skyler Curran, who suffered a knee injury in the first game of last season after winning Big South Player of the Year honors and leading the Panthers to the Big South Championship in 2020-21, was on the court going through drills.
“It was nice seeing Sky out on the court,” Banbry said. “She shot it well. She did well. She’s still doing rehab and building back up. She got into quite a bit of what we did today. That was nice to see.”
The return of Curran, who averaged 17.7 points and 7.2 rebounds in 2020-21, adds a prime component to a squad that returns all but two players from a team that went 17-14 overall and tied for fourth in the conference at 13-5.
Players are allowed to work with coaches eight hours a week during the four-week session – four hours a week on drills and four hours a week in weight training.
“We can get a lot more in,” Banbury said. “With so many players back, we can go from one drill to another really quickly. Hopefully we can build on what we’ve done and get better.”
Curran is expected to ease some of the Panthers’ scoring struggles from last season. Banbury also looks for sophomore guard Nakyah Terrell to help in Curran and leading scorer Jenson Edwards in that department after coming on strong late in the season.
The Panthers lost second-leading scorer Jaden Wrightsell, who was a grad transfer, and guard Hayley Barfield, who transferred after seeing limited action as a JUCO transfer last season.
“Things will change around with Sky in the lineup,” Banbury said. “Nakyah played well late in the season. She shot it well again today. I expect her to provide us some depth so we don’t have to play some people as long as we did in certain games last season. Hopefully, that will help us stay fresher and will allow us to be faster.”
Banbury also believes sophomore wing Shakira Baskerville could have more of a role. The Panthers have also added Nevaeh Zavala, an athletic 6-1 wing who fits the mold of most players in Banbury’s system. Banbury also hopes to add another player before the start of the fall semester.
“For the most part, the frontcourt guards the other team’s taller players and our positions on offense are pretty interchangeable and everyone is screening, shooting, driving,” Banbury said. “We just want people to dribble, pass and shoot. It’s that easy.”
Banbury wants to see more consistency from her squad than last season. The Panthers struggled through their nonconference schedule while adjusting to the loss of Curran, went 3-3 in the first six conference games, then won 10 of 11 before losing the regular-season final to Campbell. The Panthers routed outmatched Charleston Southern in the first round of the conference tournament then suffered their third loss of the season to Gardner-Webb in the quarterfinals.
“I just want us to be more disciplined and consistent,” Banbury said. “There toward the end of the season, we were playing pretty good basketball. Our defense was better last year. It’s just maintaining it. We had too much up and down. I told our girls in our meeting Monday that we have the talent to reach our goals, which include winning another championship. We have the talent to do it. We bring a lot of people back. Hopefully, we have the maturity to be more consistent and disciplined so we can do it.”
