HIGH POINT — Skyler Curran of High Point University and High Point native Lauren Bevins, a Garnder-Webb guard, were among first team selections as the Big South Conference announced basketball post-season award winners Tuesday on the eve of Wednesday start of the league tournament at Bojangles Arena.
HPU’s men will be among those in action during Wednesday’s first round as they face Charleston Southern at 6 p.m. The winner advances to face No. 1 seed UNC Asheville in Friday’s men’s quarterfinals at noon. The Bulldogs are led by Player of the Year selection Drew Pember, who led the league in scoring and rebounding, and Coach of the Year selection Mike Morrell.
Eighth-seeded High Point (14-16) and No. 9 seed Charleston Southern (5-13) split their regular-season meetings. Charleston Southern prevailed 106-69 in Charleston and HPU won 81-73 in the Qubein Center.
In the women’s bracket, HPU is the No. 2 seed, received a first-round bye and first sees action Thursday against the winner of Wednesday’s contest involving No. 7 seed USC Upstate and No. 10 Charleston Southern.
Other games Wednesday are No. 8 UNC Asheville versus No. 9 Winthrop at noon in the women’s bracket, and No. 7 Campbell vs. No. 10 Presbyterian in a men’s contest at 8 p.m.
Curran, a former Player of the Year selection, ranked third in the conference in scoring at 14.2 points per game, pulling down 6.1 rebounds.
Two other Panthers made the All-Conference list. Jenson Edwards, who averaged 10.4 points and 5.3 rebounds, was named to the second team. Jordan Edwards, who tied Jenson Edwards with 98 assists, gained honorable mention honors.
Bevis, who averaged 15.7 and led the league in 3-pointers made and 3-point shooting percentage, was part of Gardner-Webb’s domination of the women’s awards after going undefeated in conference play.
Senior guard Jhessyka WIlliams, who led the conference in scoring and rebounding while finishing third in steals, was a unanimous selection for Player of the Year by the league’s coaches as he received all nine first-place votes. Bevis finished second and Curran was third.
Alasia Smith of the Runnin’ Bulldogs was chosen Defensive Player of the Year and joined WIlliams, Bevis and Curran on the first team as did Christabel Ezumah.
Alex Simmons of Runnin’ Bulldogs was chosen Coach of the Year..
No one from HPU was named first-team or second-team all-conference in balloting by coaches and media members that determined the men’s all-conference awards. Zack Austin and Jaden House of the Panthers were among those who were honorable mention, and Bryson Childress made the all-academic team.
In addition to winning Player of the Year, Pember was also named Defensive Player of the Year, the second in league history to do so. His league-leading marks included 20.4 points per game, 9.2 rebounds per game and 2.3 blocked shots. He also led the country in free throws made at 221.
Isaiah Wilkins of Longwood, Kelton Talford of Winthrop, Taijon Jones of Asheville and Jordan Gainey of USC Upstate were the other first team selections.
