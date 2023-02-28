HIGH POINT — Skyler Curran of High Point University and High Point native Lauren Bevins, a Garnder-Webb guard, were among first team selections as the Big South Conference announced basketball post-season award winners Tuesday on the eve of Wednesday start of the league tournament at Bojangles Arena.

HPU’s men will be among those in action during Wednesday’s first round as they face Charleston Southern at 6 p.m. The winner advances to face No. 1 seed UNC Asheville in Friday’s men’s quarterfinals at noon. The Bulldogs are led by Player of the Year selection Drew Pember, who led the league in scoring and rebounding, and Coach of the Year selection Mike Morrell.

