DAVIDSON COUNTY — On a rainy night, Crest washed away Oak Grove’s playoff hopes Friday.
The 14th-seeded Chargers capitalized on two Grizzlie turnovers in the first half, did most of the scoring in a wild second and upset the third-seeded Oak Grove 42-15 in the second round of the 3A West playoffs.
A combination of quarterback Ny’tavious Huskey’s passing, the running of Aiden Carson and Aiden Lewis plus costly turnovers were too much for the Grizzlies to overcome as they ended the season 11-1.
Oak Grove scored twice, on a 35-yard run by Connor Creech and a 2-yard push by Isaiah McGuffin in a wild third quarter that included five touchdowns. But the scores only brought the Grizzlies within two touchdowns on two occasions, and the Chargers added two touchdowns for the final margins
Huskey threw for three scores and 259 yards. Lewis rushed for two and 77 yards and Carson ran for one and 125 yards.
McGuffin finished with 151 yards rushing and Creech had 82.
Crest led 15-0 at halftime on two touchdowns that followed Oak Grove turnovers.
Late in the first quarter, the Grizzlies muffed a punt on a fair catch and the Chargers recovered at the Oak Grove 36. After two running plays and a penalty moved the ball to the 34, Crest running Anton Lewis back swept around the right side of the line on his first carry and wasn’t stopped until he reached the end zone with 7.7 seconds left in the period.
Near the end of the second period, Grizzlies quarterback Connor Creech attempted to pass from his 36, the Chargers intercepted and returned it to the Oak Grove 28. After an incomplete pass, Crest quarterback Huskey launched a pass toward the end zone. Javarius Green caught it while warding off a defender, upping the score to 13-0. Crest lined up to kick the extra point, but Oak Grove was whistled for offsides, moving the ball to the 1. The Chargers then opted to run for 2 points from the 1. Lewis was successful for a 15-0 cushion with nine seconds left in the half.
Oak Grove threatened twice in the half but turned the ball over on downs both times, the first at the Crest 34 in the first period and the second on a fourth down fumble at the Chargers 25 just after rain from Tropical Storm Nicole swept over the stadium.
Oak Grove stepped up its running game at the start of the second half and drove until turning the ball over on downs at its 25. Five plays later, Aiden Carson broke through the line and sped 51 yards for a score, making the difference 22-0 with 7:34 left in the third.
Oak Grove then launched its first scoring drive, with Isaiah McGuffin and Creech gaining most of the yardage on runs before Creech faked a handoff and zipped 35 yards for a touchdown with 5:23 left in the third.
Crest responded with a quick drive that ended with Huskey throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Adams. Oak Grove countered with a 75-yard drive, all on the ground, that ended with McGuffin’s touchdown run with just 9.5 seconds left in the third.
That gave Crest enough time to score before the end of the 3rd period. On the first play from scrimmage after the kickoff, Husky found Green behind the defense for a 57-yard touchdown pass. Lewis capped the scoring with an 11-yard run with 5:54 left in the game.
