GREENSBORO — Andrea Cozart was a graduate student at the University of North Carolina in 1967 when she was encouraged to apply for an opening at High Point Central.
Sharon Parks was inspired to become a coach by teachers at Thomasville High and a coach at Guilford College.
Both embarked on successful careers that resulted in their induction into the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame in ceremonies Tuesday at the Greensboro Coliseum.
“It’s just a great honor,” Cozart said. ‘To have your name forever in the Greensboro Coliseum is amazing. I was lucky to be nominated, and even luckier to get in.”
They were among a 10-member class that was the Hall’s 17th.
“I am really humbled to be recognized by the Hall of Fame,” Parks said. “I’m here because of players. I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some really good players over the years.”
Cozart, a native of Bailey, applied for the Central position when a friend informed her it was opening up because she was quitting. She arrived at Central after Pat Hester had established a Girls Athletic Association sports program, which was limited in its offerings.
“Pat was the mover and shaker,” Cozart said. “She met with all the people. She did it all and I helped.”
The number of sports offered increased with the advent of Title IX in 1972, which resulted in a girls program more equal to the boys.
Hester and Cozart split coaching duties.
Cozart’s coaching career lasted 30 years and she never posted a losing record. In tennis, she won 15 conference championships and a state title in 1976. As the swimming coach from 1987-1995, her women’s teams went 92-5 in dual meets while her men’s teams were 91-6. Three teams finished as state runners-up and 14 swimmers won individual titles.
In three seasons as interim women’s basketball head coach from 1983-1986, her teams went 67-3 and the 1985 team finished as state runner-up.
“I was blessed that I had talented students,” Cozart said. “I had talented students the whole time I was there. You can’t win without talent.”
Parks, a native of Waynesville, played basketball, volleyball and softball at Thomasville. After graduating from Guilford College, she began her coaching career with one volleyball season at Thomasville then went on to 21 seasons in which she coached volleyball basketball, softball and track in 21 seasons at Southern Guilford then added 11 seasons at Northern Guilford after starting the softball and volleyball programs.
Her volleyball teams were 584-198 including 377-102 at Southern, where she won eight conference tournaments, four regional titles and posted runner-up finishes in the state championship match.
Also inducted were former Western Guilford track coach DePaul Mittman, fromer Greensboro Day soccer coach Kim Burroughs, UNCG and Northwest Guilford basketball standout Renee Coltrane Pakkala, UNC and Grimsley quarterback Rod Elkins, North Carolina and Grimsley soccer standout David Blum, Page and N.C. State football standout Michael Brooks, longtime North Carolina A&T athletics trainer Thomas Bynum and Thomas Alston, who was the first African-American player with the St. Louis Cardinals.
