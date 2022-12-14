HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford earned a big early-season win.
The Cowgirls fought back the couple times they fell off the pace, then went on a late run to turn the tide and beat Seaforth 45-42 in nonconference girls basketball Wednesday evening at Southwest.
“I think they showed a lot of heart and a lot of courage,” Southwest coach Nick Scarborough said. “They stepped up and it got to a point where I think it was just will. They wanted to win, and they recognized we had to compete to do that. And I think they went out there and did that.”
Ally Guglielmo scored 19 points, hitting all three of her team’s 3-pointers, to lead the Cowgirls (4-3). Laila Bush, providing a strong inside presence, scored 12 points. Sa’Mya McCullough and Aleesia Everette each added seven points.
“We just worked as a team, listened to Coach’s game plan and came out with a win,” said Guglielmo, a junior guard, following what sounded like a jubilant team meeting in the locker room.
Southwest trailed by nine with two minutes left in the first, as the Hawks — ranked No. 35 in the state overall and No. 2 in the 2A East — moved the ball well for scores near the basket.
The Cowgirls closed the gap to end the quarter and got within one late in the second, trailing 17-16 into halftime. They tied it in the third, but fell off the pace again when Seaforth pushed its lead back to six with 5:53 left in the game.
But Southwest, with seven available players compared to the Hawks’ 12, answered with an 11-1 run — capped by Everette’s go-ahead basket along the baseline with 1:05 left and Guglielmo’s free throws with 32.2 seconds left.
That gave the Cowgirls a 42-38 lead after making 10 consecutive stops on defense.
“I think we were just mentally tough at times and just locked up on defense,” Guglielmo said. “We just had to lock up on defense, just make sure we finish and be aggressive. Work together as a team.”
Seaforth was still within two inside the final 30 seconds when it stole the ball near midcourt and raced toward the basket in transition. But Southwest drew a pivotal charge call with 17.1 seconds left.
“Oh, yes, Aleesia!” Guglielmo said with a smile. “At first, I was like, ‘Is that a charge?’ Because (the referee) was waiting and I was like, ‘Oh, gosh.’ But, yes, that was a good charge and we needed that.”
Guglielmo drained two free throws with 15.4 seconds left, McCullough sank one of two free throws with 2.5 seconds left, and the Hawks (5-1) — who were led by Gabby White with 12 points — missed a long heave at the buzzer.
The Cowgirls, who’d won their easier games but lost their tougher matchups so far this season, return to Metro 4A Conference play with a confidence boost Friday at home against Western Guilford.
“We’ve been through a lot in our short season, with injuries and things like that,” Scarborough said. “I think mentally we’ve been out of it in a few games. The last two games, I think you can see we’re mentally getting tougher and getting into it — the things you need to win basketball games. So, I think it’s big for our confidence.”
