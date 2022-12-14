HPTSPTS-12-15-22 SOUTHWEST BASKETBALL.jpg

Southwest Guilford’s Laila Bush shoots during Wednesday’s game vs. Seaforth at Southwest.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford earned a big early-season win.

The Cowgirls fought back the couple times they fell off the pace, then went on a late run to turn the tide and beat Seaforth 45-42 in nonconference girls basketball Wednesday evening at Southwest.

