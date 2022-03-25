JAMESTOWN — Southwest Guilford eventually broke free for a big rivalry win.
The Cowgirls scored runs in droves offensively, pitched well and limited chances defensively, and rolled past Ragsdale 24-2 in four innings Friday evening in Metro 4A Conference softball at Ragsdale.
“It’s a rivalry game, so it’s intense,” Southwest coach Derek Murphy said. “But the girls maintained their composure and played the game. Repko pitched a solid game and our hitting was spot on at the plate. So, it was a good ‘W’ for us — a conference win.”
Rachel Wagoner went 3 for 4 with five RBIs while Damiya McFadden went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Cowgirls (8-4 overall, 4-2 conference). Abby Repko added two hits and three RBIs, and Grace Chambers also had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Tatiyana Connor chipped in a hit and three RBIs.
“It’s a rivalry game — everyone loves to go out and beat their rivals,” said Repko, a senior pitcher, with a smile. “Our defense was strong, our pitching was strong, our hitting was really strong. I thought we played great.”
Southwest, which totaled 13 hits and drew 15 walks, scored the first eight runs of the game — two in a two-hit first and six in a three-hit third.
After the Tigers scored two in the bottom of the third, the Cowgirls answered with 16 in the top of the fourth. McFadden highlighted the six-hit, 20-batter inning with a pair of RBI singles while Wagoner had another two-run hit.
“We stayed up in the dugout,” McFadden said of what keyed the big innings. “We cheered each other on, and we took the attitude the other team gave us and just put it on the field and gave it back to them.”
Repko struck out four while limiting Ragsdale to three hits, two walks and two hit batters in earning the win for Southwest. Angelina Martinez took the loss in 3 1/3 innings for the Tigers (3-6, 1-5).
Haley Beavers had a double and two RBIs, Anderson Froysell also doubled and Isis Perry singled in her only plate appearance to lead Ragsdale, which had its moments before a couple miscues snowballed into a runaway for Southwest.
“I felt like we did all right in the beginning, holding it to 2-0 early,” Tigers coach Megan Harbaugh said. “I was pleased with that. We’re just a young team with inexperienced talent, so we’re doing the best we can. But we got some really nice hits and they made some nice catches to steal some runs from us.
“We fought to the end, which was good, and we had energy. Each one’s a learning experience. It’s just more reps and confidence. Everything’s confidence. These girls are so scared of making mistakes, but they want it so bad. So, it’s just confidence, experience and more reps in different scenarios.”
Both teams return to action again Tuesday. Southwest plays host to Northwest Guilford, while Ragsdale visits Western Guilford. The teams will play again April 26 at Southwest.
SW GUILFORD 24, RAGSDALE 2
SWG 206 (16) — 24 13 0
RHS 002 0 — 2 3 4
WP — Repko (4IP, 4K, 2BB, 3H, 2R, 2HBP); LP — Martinez (3.1IP, 0K, 14BB, 20R, WP, HBP)
Leading hitters — SWG: Wagoner (3-4, 5RBI), McFadden (3-4, 2RBI), Connor (1-3, 3RBI), Repko (2-3, 3RBI), G. Chambers (2-3, 2B, 2RBI); RHS: Beavers (1-2, 2B, 2RBI), Froysell (1-2, 2B), Perry (1-1)
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.