HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford kept piling on, making the most of a handful of good scoring opportunities.
The third-seeded Cowgirls grabbed the lead in the early innings, then pulled away late to beat sixth-seeded Ragsdale 12-2 in six innings Monday at Southwest in the first round of the Metro 4A Conference softball tournament.
“We’re just kind of getting back from spring break,” Southwest coach Derek Murphy said. “We played them last week and were a little rusty. And now we’re kind of getting back to form.
“We played well. We left 12, 13 on, so we’re still working on timely hitting and doing our job getting them in. But it was a good, balanced game. The defense was good and we had some good, timely hits.”
Damiya McFadded had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Cowgirls (14-8), who led 8-0 through three innings, added four in the fourth to lead 9-2 and tacked on three in the sixth to end the game via the mercy rule.
Makayla Stefanik also had two hits while Kayle Roan and Tatiyana Connor each added a hit and an RBI as Southwest tallied eight hits for the game — plus drew 15 walks and four hit-by-pitches. Grace Chambers chipped in an RBI.
“I was really excited about the game,” Chambers said. “I was really looking forward to it, because the last game was so close. I was ready to just come out here and show everybody what we had. And I was excited to win.”
Southwest’s Abby Repko got the pitching win, mixing in three strikeouts while the defense did well to limit the Tigers’ chances. Ragsdale’s Jenna Goins took the loss in three innings, and Angelina Martinez pitched in relief.
Jordon Goins had two hits, including a triple, while Martinez added a double and an RBI. Anderson Froysell also had a double while Jenna Goins had a sacrifice fly as Ragsdale scored twice in the fourth to pull within 5-2.
But just too many free bases and five errors allowed Southwest — which edged Ragsdale 15-14 on April 26 after winning the teams’ previous meeting 24-2 on March 25 — to move runners and score runs.
“It’s always a tough battle with Southwest being our rival,” Tigers coach Megan Harbaugh said. “We started off slow and didn’t get any hits in the beginning. We gave up a couple early runs, but then we kind of got it together. …
“We finished strong. Every day we got better and better. The first round of conference play was a struggle. But once we made that loop, we were competitive in every game. That’s growth for our younger players and growth for my seniors and how good they are leadership-wise.”
The Cowgirls advanced to the conference tournament semifinals Wednesday at second-seeded Northern Guilford. The championship is slated for Thursday at the highest remaining seed (Northwest Guilford is the top seed).
